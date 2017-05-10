Get the best coverage of Birmingham and West Midlands politics straight to your inbox

How we use Cookies
General Election 2017: What you need to know
Politics has never been more exciting.

The West Midlands has its first ever mayor. There’s a general election due on June 8. And whoever wins that is going to have to deal with Brexit - the biggest challenge the UK has faced in a generation.

How does all this affect Birmingham and the West Midlands? Stay up-to-date by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn
It’s a must-read look at what’s going on in the region and nationally, straight from the Mail’s political team.

The newsletter is free and there’s no catch. Just the latest news, opinion and gossip, delivered twice a week - straight to your inbox.

