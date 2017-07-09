Best chicken tikkas and other reasons Perry Barr is ideal home for Commonwealth Games 2022

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A SUCCESSFUL Commonwealth Games bid would be the catalyst for new investment and a re-invention for many parts of Birmingham and beyond.

Among them would be Perry Barr which is home to the Alexander Stadium, a world-class BMX track and the proposed athletes village.

The surrounding area includes Handsworth, Lozells and Aston, areas which have suffered from high unemployment and deprivation, and could benefit from investment, job opportunities and a host of upgraded community sports and leisure centres, transport and housing.

Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood, who championed a Birmingham bid long before it became fashionable, believes the area also has much to offer the Games.

Not least through a diverse population, many of whose families hail from Commonwealth nations: Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, India and Pakistan and Africa, as well as large numbers of international students who pass through Perry Barr’s student halls.

Most guest nations will find friends here.

“I always thought Birmingham could do it and would have a good chance of winning,” says Khalid. “And it is obvious that a Games with Alexander Stadium at the centre would be good for Perry Barr. The Games would be made very welcome here.

“Birmingham is a Commonwealth city. Our cuisine ranges from the best chicken tikkas and baltis you will find anywhere to brilliant African and Caribbean dishes. We have Malaysians at Birmingham City University campus. We could have some great events to celebrate our Commonwealth heritage.”

He urges Brummies to back the bid, particularly on social media, because it will be good for Birmingham.

Games would kick start investment, growth and jobs

“You only have to look at what happened in Manchester in 2002,” he says. “It brought development, infrastructure and investment, not just the Games themselves.

“We have not had any significant infrastructure investment here for 50 years, since the time they built Spaghetti Junction and the A38. We need to modernise our city to keep up with the great 21st Century cosmopolitan cities around world.

“The Commonwealth Games is one way of dealing with this, of bringing in the development to move forward.”

He says that while the city centre has seen some development, there needs to be more focus on town centres around the city and the Games could kickstart something special for his Perry Barr constituency.

Plans which are sitting on shelves – among them a Sprint rapid bus service along the A34 – could be brought forward to coincide with 2022.

There would be a drive to fast-track the regeneration of the former Birmingham City University campus and surrounding Perry Barr centre. Part of this has been earmarked as an athletes village which, like in London 2012, would become social housing for local people after the competitors have gone home.

“We need more social housing and I want more investment in the town centre, to see more than just the One Stop shopping centre,” says Khalid. “It should be twice the size, with national fashion chains alongside more local businesses.

“It is a shopping centre for the people of Perry Barr at the moment, but it should be bringing in people from further afield, other parts of Birmingham and Walsall.”

He says he will battle to ensure local companies and suppliers are at the front of the queue for contracts, and Brummies will benefit from job and training opportunities, whether it is the refitting of the stadium or providing catering during the event.

“It’s not just about sports,” says Khalid. “It’s about development and infrastructure. For example, we will need the engineers, manufacturers and construction firms to design and build the improved Alexander Stadium.

“We have the Advanced Manufacturing site in Aston and the EEF engineering centre training apprentices. They should all be involved,” he adds.

And, of course, he wants the community involved. “I want to see facilities for local people improved, not just transport on the A34,” the MP explains. “There’s a chance to improve our sports and leisure facilities at Perry Hall Park and see Perry Park improved.

“We have a world-class BMX track in Perry Park, but how many people know about that. This is the chance to promote ourselves.”

“There is no doubt the Commonwealth Games is a huge opportunity for the West Midlands, Birmingham and Perry Barr. That’s why we all need to back the bid.”