These are the best Birmingham GP surgeries - according to patients

NHS England has today released the latest finding of its GP Patient Survey - a huge ongoing poll involving more than a million people a year.

It covers everything from the trust patients have in their doctor, to the attitude of reception staff and how easy it is to get an appointment.

Our data team has crunched the numbers in seven key areas: how easy it is to get an appointment, how long people wait at the surgery, how long they get with their GP, whether the doctor listens, whether they trust their GP, whether they would recommend the surgery to a newcomer, and how they rate their overall experience.

And it turns out the best surgery in the West Midlands is in Dudley.

The Castle Meadows Surgery ranked 111 nationwide out of more than 7,000 doctors’ practices.

If you live in Solihull, you may struggle to get an evening or weekend GP appointment.

An impressive 100% of patients there rated their overall experience of the surgery as good, while 97% said the doctor listened to them, 97% felt their had sufficient time with the GP, and 97% had a positive experience the last time they made an appointment.

The next best surgeries in our region were the Hampton Surgery in Solihull, Mossley and Dudley Fields Medical Practice in Walsall, Wolston Surgery in Coventry, and St Margarets Medical Practice in Solihull.

Nationally, the best practice of all was the Northiam Surgery in Sussex.

Some 100% of patients there had a good experience making an appointment the last time they tried, while 100% thought their doctor listened to them, 100% rated their overall experience of the surgery as good, and 100% said they would recommend the surgery.

In order to rank more than 7,000 surgeries nationwide, the Trinity Mirror Data Unit looked at weighted survey results in each of the seven key areas.

Each surgery was given a rank for its performance in each area.

Those rankings were then added up to give an overall ranking score - with the surgery with the lowest aggregate ranking score judged the best in the country overall.

Surgeries which had fewer than 50 responses were excluded on the basis the sample was too small to draw reliable conclusions.

You can find out how your own surgery performed - and compare it to others - by using our simple gadget.

Simply start typing the name or postcode, then choose your surgery from the list.

THE BEST 10 SURGERIES IN THE WEST MIDLANDS, ACCORDING TO PATIENTS

1 CASTLE MEADOWS SURGERY - NHS Dudley CCG

2 HAMPTON SURGERY - NHS Solihull CCG

3 MOSSLEY & DUDLEY FIELDS MEDICAL PRACTICE - NHS Walsall CCG

4 WOLSTON SURGERY - NHS Coventry and Rugby CCG

5 ST.MARGARETS MEDICAL PRACTICE - NHS Solihull CCG

6 COFTON MEDICAL CENTRE - NHS Birmingham South and Central CCG

7 DR AS COUTTS & PARTNERS - NHS Birmingham CrossCity CCG

8 ARDEN MEDICAL CENTRE - NHS Solihull CCG

9 NEWBRIDGE SURGERY - NHS Wolverhampton CCG

10 FORREST MEDICAL CENTRE - NHS Coventry and Rugby CCG

THE BEST 10 SURGERIES IN ENGLAND, ACCORDING TO PATIENTS

1 NORTHIAM SURGERY - NHS Hastings and Rother CCG

2 CHERITON BISHOP SURGERY - NHS Northern, Eastern and Western Devon CCG

3 WEST AYTON SURGERY - NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG

4 COBTREE - NHS West Kent CCG

5 SCOTS GAP MEDICAL GROUP - NHS Northumberland CCG

6 LAPWORTH SURGERY - NHS South Warwickshire CCG

7 GREAT STAUGHTON SURGERY - NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG

8 BROWN CLEE MEDICAL CENTRE - NHS Shropshire CCG

9 STILLINGTON SURGERY - NHS Vale of York CCG

10 NETTLEBED SURGERY - NHS Oxfordshire CCG