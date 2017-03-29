How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Believe in democracy? This is YOUR chance to quiz West Midlands Mayor candidates

  • Updated
  • By

Free places for the Birmingham Mail debates on April 4 and 23

Everything you need to know about the WMCA mayoral elections
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

There's just over a month to go until voters go to the polls to elect the region's first ever mayor.

And Birmingham Mail readers are being offered two opportunities to put their questions to the five leading candidates or see how they fare under cross-examination.

The mayor will lead the West Midlands Combined Authority with a £36 million a year budget and guide investment in housing, transport, economic growth and jobs, skills and mental health services.

There are free places for 70 readers available. To join us for the debate:

  • email tmmevents@trinitymirror.com with the title 'Hippodrome Debate' or 'Resorts World debate' the subject area
  • Provide your name and address
  • If you wish to pose a question in advance you may include this - but it is not essential

This has the potential to draw in £8 billion investment in jobs, transport infrastructure and housing development, while and more powers and funding will be acquired as devolution continues over the next few years.

The individual we elect to the mayor's office in May will set the tone for that development and has the potential to transform the economic fortunes of West Midlands after decades of under-performance.

Free places are still available for the West Midlands Elects public debates at the Birmingham Hippodrome at 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 4.

While even more are up for grabs at the grand finale at the new Vox Conference Centre, Resorts World at the NEC at 4.30pm on Sunday, April 23.

Two debates in the series have already taken place at the Black Country Museum and Coventry Cathedral.

In Birmingham, unlike Liverpool and Manchester which are also electing mayors this May, the contest promises to be a closely fought battle. All five declared candidates James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Siôn Simon (Lab) and Andy Street (Con) have agreed to attend. The debates are being chaired by Birmingham Mail editor Marc Reeves.

The Birmingham Mail website has all the information you need to make an informed choice on May 4.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

A computer-generated image showing an aerial view of Birmingham Curzon Street HS2 Station, from the Birmingham Curzon HS2 Masterplan
  1. Local News
    Birmingham offers two prime locations for a new Channel 4 headquarters
  2. Regional Affairs
    Jobs and apprenticeships pledge in Labour's West Midlands Mayor manifesto
  3. Property
    You can buy your own castle in Warwickshire for just £550,000
  4. Local News
    Why years of major tailbacks at Kings Norton tip were unnecessary
  5. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham playing fields saved from the axe

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

A computer-generated image showing an aerial view of Birmingham Curzon Street HS2 Station, from the Birmingham Curzon HS2 Masterplan
  1. Local News
    Birmingham offers two prime locations for a new Channel 4 headquarters
  2. Creative
    Peaky Blinders founder: This is why Channel 4 should come to Birmingham
  3. Creative
    BBC Three starts recruiting in Birmingham ahead of move
  4. Technology
    US finance giant invests £42m in Birmingham company
  5. Technology
    New jobs in Birmingham at software firm
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor