BCU professor dismissed as students rally to his defence

Students at a Birmingham university are rallying behind a media studies lecturer who has been dismissed.

Professor Philip Thickett, who is head of the school of media at Birmingham City University (BCU) and previously worked as a BBC cameraman, was removed from his role before Christmas.

A petition has been launched on the Change.org website by media student Jack Hogan in support of the long-serving professor who has worked in the role at BCU since summer 2007.

No reason has been given by the university about the decision behind his dismissal.

The petition, which is addressed to vice-chancellor Graham Upton, said: "We are writing to you regarding the dismissal of Professor Philip Thickett.

"Students at the university are shocked and saddened by this announcement.

"Prof Thickett is a man who all students love and adore and one who is very approachable and kind hearted in ensuring students have the best experience possible.

"He has been supportive and helpful to so many different students. We cannot stress enough how important Philip is to the school and what dismissing him would mean to so many students.

"Please can we ask for an explanation on this and can we also ask you to reconsider your decision and take the students' views on board."

A second petition has also since been launched ahead of an appeal hearing.

Pro vice chancellor Prof David Roberts said: "I can confirm the university has regretfully taken the decision to part company with Philip Thickett.

"This was not a decision taken lightly as Philip has always been a popular and personable figure with a clear commitment to the school of media and university.

"I would like to thank him for his services to the university and wish him the very best for the future. Our school has some of the best facilities and brightest teaching staff in the country.

"New leadership will make the school even stronger and give students the best possible experience.

"Through the interim leadership team of Sue Heseltine and Paul Long, arrangements are currently being made to meet school of media students and staff at the earliest opportunity."

Professor Thickett could not be contacted for comment.