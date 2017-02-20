How we use Cookies
BBC Travel: This is why the BBC has closed its traffic and travel site

The broadcaster shut down the site this month as part of a plan to save £15 million

Midlands motoring mayhem
The BBC has closed its online travel and traffic information portal as part of cutbacks.

The broadcaster shut down the site this month as part of a plan to save £15 million.

From now, travel news will only be available online through stories on the BBC News site.

In the West Midlands, we’d suggest you are best to visit the Birmingham Mail’s daily live blog , accessible through our traffic and travel tag page .

The BBC said: “We know how important regular and up-to-date reports on road, rail and other modes of transport incidents are for the UK audience.

“We have therefore been working on incorporating this information within the local news offering online.

“You will be able to find all the latest severe travel incidents on our local live services and on news stories which feature travel disruption. We also hope to feed travel updates into the personalised news services we are developing.”

