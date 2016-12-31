Barbara Nice creator Janice Connolly is named in New Year's Honours list

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Well that’s a nice New Year surprise for Barbara Nice!

Janice Connolly, the woman behind the hit comedy creation of Brummie housewife Mrs Barbara Nice, has been named in the New Year’s Honours list.

She has been awarded British Empire Medal for services to Community Arts in the West Midlands, for her work with Women & Theatre.

Publicity picture Janice Connolly

Many comedy fans know her for her stand-up shows and Radio 2 sitcom but are not as aware of all she does for the company which she co-founded in 1983 to deliver drama which could affect change.

She’s produced more than 50 plays which have featured social issues and taboo subjects like domestic violence, homelessness, drug use and mental health.

She has run comedy courses in old people’s homes, worked with women on probation and performed everywhere from bingo halls to doctors’ surgeries.

Janice Connolly (right) with Lorna Laidlaw and Hema Mangoo in Women & Theatre's production For The Past 30 Years

She has helped to create employment for more than 300 artists and engaged more than 150,000 people.

Janice, from Kings Heath, said of her BEM: “What a huge and fantastic honour this is, I am overwhelmed and delighted.

“I share this honour with all of the artists, staff, partners and participants I have had the pleasure of working with for so many years.

“I share it with people from across the whole community, it is their stories that inspire me and it is their voices that I strive to share.

Barbara Nice (Janice Connolly) and Jason Manford on stage at the Pride of Birmingham Awards

“It is extremely important that the arts are available for everyone and continue to be so, they are essential and civilising. They help us makes sense of the world and make it a better place for people to live in.”

Roxana Silbert, artistic director of Birmingham Rep, said: “I’m not exaggerating when I say Janice is an icon in the West Midlands and fiercely loyal to the region.

“What marks her out is her approach to all her work, which comes from and is filled with love, humour, a profound belief in the goodness of people and a drive to make the world a better place.”