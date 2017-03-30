Why the Bank of England could make new £20 notes using palm oil

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The new plastic fiver sparked controversy earlier this year - after it emerged they were made with tallow.

The polymer note, which was rolled out across the country in September, contains the substance, which is derived from animal fats (suet) and widely used in the manufacture of candles and soap.

In protest, a petition against the use of tallow - which brands the use of the substance "disrespectful" - received thousands of backers in the first few days after it was launched.

Then, in February, the Bank of England confirmed the new plastic £10 note – coming in September – will also contain animal fat.

However, since the controversy broke, the Bank has been working hard to ensure the new £20 note would be vegetarian friendly - and they finally think they've cracked it.

There's just one problem – instead of animal fat, they seem to have settled on something even MORE controversial – palm oil.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney poses with a new polymer fiver.

"Since December 2016, the Bank has been working with De La Rue and Innovia Security, the potential suppliers of polymer substrate, to assess alternative options, such as palm oil or coconut oil," the Bank said on Thursday.

Palm oil is controversial because production has resulted in deforestation of several key areas of the globe – further threatening endangered species, as well as increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

It's so controversial there are petitions to ban it from the UK , while Greenpeace and the WWF are leading campaigns against the damage its production causes.

“There are a number of identified environmental impacts,” The Bank of England admitted.

“These can be potentially mitigated by the Bank’s suppliers acquiring additives that meet an associated certification standard for environmentally sustainable production.”

Can you do anything to stop them?

The first thing to point out is that the Bank is keen to use the most ethically sourced palm oil it can, hopefully avoiding all the negative downsides of the industry.

Secondly, this is still a consultation - not a decision - at the moment, although it looks a lot like they're planning to move to palm oil.

The good news it you can still tell them your views.

You have until 23:00 on May 12 to contact them.

Submissions can be made here .