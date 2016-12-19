Balti can stop you from getting cancer - as if you needed another reason

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Researchers have unearthed news which will warm the cockles of many a Brummie – when you are eating a balti, you might just be combating cancer.

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, one of the basic spices used in baltis, stopped cancer cells from spreading.

It is a potent ingredient – the Mail previously reported it had been linked with fighting dementia.

But when curcumin was combined in lab tests with silymarin, which is derived from the common herb milk thistle, the effect was even more impressive.

Researchers writing in the Journal of Cancer studied a line of colon cancer cells in a laboratory model.

They found treating the cells initially with curcumin, then with silymarin was more effective in fighting cancer than treating the cells with either phytochemical alone.

Dr Uthayashanker Ezekiel, associate professor of biomedical laboratory science at Saint Louis University, said: “The combination of phytochemicals inhibited colon cancer cells from multiplying and spreading.

“In addition, when the colon cancer cells were pre-exposed to curcumin and then treated with silymarin, the cells underwent a high amount of cell death.”

Dr Ezekiel warned the research is a preliminary and more study will be required before scientists know if the compounds are an effective treatment for people who have colon cancer.

He saw promise in using the phytochemicals to help prevent colon cancer, which frequently is caused by lifestyle factors, such as diet.

Scientists next would need to study how the curcumin and silymarin impact the actions of molecules that cause cells to change.

Then the compounds would be studied in an animal model before clinical trials take place on humans.

Dr Ezekiel said: “Concentrations of curcumin and silymarin that are too high could be harmful to people.

“We still have much to learn, and for now, it’s so much safer to add a little spice to your diet and get your curcumin from foods that contain turmeric, such as curry, rather than taking high doses of the compound.”

The Mail reported in 2009 that scientists were looking at whether having a binge of baltis could further help stop dementia and if it is possible to create a “curry pill” for people who don’t like the exotic food.