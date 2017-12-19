Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bailiffs have entered into Birmingham’s historic Council House to claim goods and settle an unpaid city council debt.

Two High Court enforcement officers are understood to be going around the building’s back offices taking stock of items they might be able to seize to settle the bill in scenes reminiscent of TV show Can’t Pay We’ll Take It Away .

It has been branded a ‘farcical’ situation for Europe’s largest local authority to have failed to settle a bill to the extent that it is now on the receiving end of a court enforcement order.

An email memo to Council House staff sent today said: “Please note that we currently have two High Court Enforcement Officers walking within the Council House taking an inventory of items to potentially settle an outstanding debt.

“This issue is being managed through Legal Services and we have been advised not to hinder the officers in any way.”

The Birmingham Mail has asked the City Council for details of the debt and situation and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile opposition Conservative leader Councillor Robert Alden said: “This is just another example of Labour’s mismanagement of the Council.

“Birmingham has a budget of over £3 billion yet through mismanagement they now have bailiffs turning up to take a list of items they could take in lieu of payment from the Council for failing to pay suppliers.

“This is a facial situation. Time and again local suppliers, small businesses employing local residents have to chase the council for payment. Now we discover only six days before Christmas Labour’s Scrooge Council haven’t been paying suppliers putting local jobs at risk and leading to bailiffs having to be called.

“This level of mismanagement places supply chain firms at risk of going under only a week before Christmas.”

The last time the city council hit the headlines for debt repayment problems was in 2007 and 2008, when a new computer accounts system, called Voyager, left many businesses resorting to the courts, bailiffs and cutting supplies after it built up a backlog of 30,000 unpaid bills and invoices.