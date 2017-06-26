Aston Expressway to close for SEVEN weekends in a row

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Motorists in Birmingham are facing another summer of disruption as Spaghetti Junction and the Aston Expressway will be closed for seven consecutive weekends.

Starting on July 14 and running until August 25, the busy junction and motorway will be closed from 8pm on Friday evenings until 6am the following Monday morning.

A £4.7 million scheme is being carried out by Highways England to repair concrete and install new waterproofing material on the 45-year-old structure at junction six of the M6 which is used by 200,000 vehicles a day.

New tarmac will also be laid on the Aston Expressway.

The work has been timed to coincide with the summer months and school holidays and the M6 itself will remain fully open during the work.

Aston Expressway will be closed over weekends this summer

This repair work is the third phase of a major programme that started in 2015.

Alongside the weekend closures, the tidal flow lane will be suspended on the Aston Expressway and a 30 mph speed limit imposed during the week for the duration of the works.

There will also be closure of the Gravelly Hill and Tyburn Road approaches to the A38(M) into city carriageway and diversions put in place.

The Park Circus slip road and Salford Circus island will both remain open.

Jessica Kenny, project manager from Highways England, said: "This vital repair work has been planned closely with Birmingham City Council to ensure that we minimise disruption.

"As the structure ages and the number of vehicles using the road have increased more, maintenance is required.

"Unlike some motorways in England, large stretches of both the M5 and M6 in the Midlands are elevated and this means repair work is essential to protect the integrity of the structure."