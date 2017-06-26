How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Aston Expressway to close for SEVEN weekends in a row

  • Updated
  • By

Major Birmingham road and Spaghetti Junction will be shut during summer weekends to allow repair to be carried out

Bikers on the Aston Expressway on the wrong side of the road
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Motorists in Birmingham are facing another summer of disruption as Spaghetti Junction and the Aston Expressway will be closed for seven consecutive weekends.

Starting on July 14 and running until August 25, the busy junction and motorway will be closed from 8pm on Friday evenings until 6am the following Monday morning.

A £4.7 million scheme is being carried out by Highways England to repair concrete and install new waterproofing material on the 45-year-old structure at junction six of the M6 which is used by 200,000 vehicles a day.

New tarmac will also be laid on the Aston Expressway.

The work has been timed to coincide with the summer months and school holidays and the M6 itself will remain fully open during the work.

Aston Expressway will be closed over weekends this summer
Aston Expressway will be closed over weekends this summer

This repair work is the third phase of a major programme that started in 2015.

Alongside the weekend closures, the tidal flow lane will be suspended on the Aston Expressway and a 30 mph speed limit imposed during the week for the duration of the works.

There will also be closure of the Gravelly Hill and Tyburn Road approaches to the A38(M) into city carriageway and diversions put in place.

The Park Circus slip road and Salford Circus island will both remain open.

Jessica Kenny, project manager from Highways England, said: "This vital repair work has been planned closely with Birmingham City Council to ensure that we minimise disruption.

"As the structure ages and the number of vehicles using the road have increased more, maintenance is required.

"Unlike some motorways in England, large stretches of both the M5 and M6 in the Midlands are elevated and this means repair work is essential to protect the integrity of the structure."

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Digbeth's new public space will be as big as Victoria Square and packed with festivals, markets and events
  2. Regional Affairs
    Aston Expressway to close for SEVEN weekends in a row
  3. Regional Affairs
    Commonwealth Games 2022: Where Birmingham will host gymnastics, boxing and weight-lifting
  4. Regional Affairs
    'Fly-tipping epidemic in Birmingham MUST be stopped' - here's why
  5. Regional Affairs
    This is where the next 20mph roads are coming in Birmingham

Most Recent

Aston Expressway will be closed over weekends this summer

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Ivy is replacing Louis Vuitton on Temple Row
  1. Commercial Property
    London celebrity haunt The Ivy is opening on Temple Row in Birmingham
  2. Regional Affairs
    Digbeth's new public space will be as big as Victoria Square and packed with festivals, markets and events
  3. Commercial Property
    What will Birmingham look like in 10 years' time?
  4. Regional Affairs
    Aston Expressway to close for SEVEN weekends in a row
  5. Commercial Property
    The latest store to open at Bullring revealed
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor