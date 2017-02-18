We asked West Midlands mayor candidates for their favourite joke - here's what happened

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

What have a giraffe, scarecrow, Donald Trump, the Dalai Lama and Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet got in common?

Answer: They are all the subjects of jokes from our five candidates for West Midlands Mayor.

As well as dealing with road and rail policy, getting tough on crime and sorting out the skills shortage the mayor, who will be elected on May 4, will be an ambassador for the region.

So when they are meeting foreign investors, networking with business leaders or negotiating with Government ministers the mayor may need a decent joke or two to break the ice. They need to show they can think on their feet.

Poll loading …

So we put them through our very own test to see if they can tickle the ribs of our readers.

And the video above shows how they fared. Do any have a future as a stand-up comedian should the political career fall flat?

To find out more about the people vying for your votes read below:

And here is our guide to the mayoral elections explaining why we are having one and how you can put yourself forward for the role.