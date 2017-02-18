How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

We asked West Midlands mayor candidates for their favourite joke - here's what happened

Amid all the questions about transport, jobs and health we asked our mayoral candidates to be funny

Mayoral candidate joke
What have a giraffe, scarecrow, Donald Trump, the Dalai Lama and Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet got in common?

Answer: They are all the subjects of jokes from our five candidates for West Midlands Mayor.

As well as dealing with road and rail policy, getting tough on crime and sorting out the skills shortage the mayor, who will be elected on May 4, will be an ambassador for the region.

So when they are meeting foreign investors, networking with business leaders or negotiating with Government ministers the mayor may need a decent joke or two to break the ice. They need to show they can think on their feet.

So we put them through our very own test to see if they can tickle the ribs of our readers.

And the video above shows how they fared. Do any have a future as a stand-up comedian should the political career fall flat?

To find out more about the people vying for your votes read below:

And here is our guide to the mayoral elections explaining why we are having one and how you can put yourself forward for the role.

