Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May was asked whether given the rise in crime in the last year whether West Midlands Police might get a boost in this week's budget.

But the former Home Secretary sidestepped the question and insisted police funding had been protected.

The amount Government pays to the force has been cut by £145 million since 2010 and more than 2,000 officers cut - but this has been offset by council tax increases for local taxpayers.

Taking time out during her visit to Witton to answer questions, the Conservative Prime Minister insisted that crime across the country is falling and that funding has been protected.

And she did not reveal whether West Midlands Police would be given any extra help from Chancellor Philip Hammond this week.

Mrs May said: “When we set out in the comprehensive spending review we committed to protecting police budgets and that’s exactly what we have been doing. I’m pleased to say that when you look at the over all crime survey figures what you see is that crime over the country is actually down by just over a third since 2010.

“So we’re protecting police budgets.”

(Image: PA)

Pressed again on the subject she added: “We’ve protected police in the West Midlands. Over all police get £12 billion a year funding across England and Wales when you take the police precept into account. We have been clear we will protect police budgets and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

Annual Government grants to West Midlands Police have been cut by £145 million since 2010. At the same time the police council tax charge on residents, known as the precept, has increased to offset the cut.

The Prime Minister’s comments were later challenged by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson who said: “West Midlands Police is receiving less money from the government, that is a fact.

He said: “There is a big difference between money that the Home Office distributes to local police forces - which is most definitely falling - and money that is raised through council tax that has had to be increased locally to plug the gap in falling central payments.

“The Prime Minister’s statement is at odds with police and crime commissioners and chief constables who are actually doing the work of delivering policing in people’s neighbourhoods.

“What is more worrying is that the Prime Minister’s statement is also at odds with recent comments by the Home Secretary when she admitted that police resources ‘have been pulled very tightly’ and her former cabinet colleague Caroline Spelman.

“The government needs to put pride aside and admit that crime is rising, the threats we are dealing with are growing too and give police and crime commissioners the resources we need to keep our communities safe.”

Speaking on radio last week Meriden Conservative MP Caroline Spelman said that the West Midlands has a special case to demand extra funding because it bears a huge burden for the increase in anti-terrorism policing which has been stepped up following the attacks in London and Manchester earlier this year.