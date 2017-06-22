Antiques Roadshow Faberge ornament 'valued at £1m' at Black Country Living Museum

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

An ornament taken to the Antiques Roadshow may be worth £1million.

The Faberge flower was presented to the BBC One show on Wednesday by two soldiers.

The find - described as "one of the most significant jewellery finds in 40 years of Antiques Roadshow history" - was made at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley.

The Antiques Roadshow team is currently filming its 40th anniversary series.

And it was revealed their army regiment had received jewellery as a gift for their success in the Boer War and have kept it ever since in their vaults.

Roadshow expert Geoffrey Munn also revealed the Queen owns a similar Faberge piece, reports the Mirror.

Onlookers gasped as Mr Munn estimated the valuation figure.

One spectator Dan Bansal, 50, said: "There was a stunned intake of breath when the figure was revealed.

"The flower is only about 4 inches high but too big and heavy to be a brooch and is more like an ornament.

"Apparently the Queen has one very similar.

"The expert said there was also one sold at auction recently, less elaborate then this one, that went for around £600,000.

"But this one is more detailed and a so would fetch a higher price.

"They were a little reluctant to value it in seven figures as so many people watch the show he feared he would look stupid.

"He thought it could even make somewhere between 1.2 to 1.4 million pounds."

The Ministry of Defence couldn't confirm which regiment owned the flower but the Yeomanry County Regiment, who fought in the Boer Waer, are stationed nearby.

Mr Bansal, a builder from Dudley, added: "Two soldiers in full uniform brought it to be valued from their regiment.

"I think it was awarded to regiment after the horrors of the Boer War.

"It came in a beautiful presentation box.

"The expert said it was very rare and made by Faberge, same people who make the eggs, which I think pushed the price up.

"I think the soldiers had an idea that another flower had sold for a lot of money so they didn't seemed too shocked when he told them the valuation price.

"They were very calm about it but the crowd gathered around were shocked."

The Faberge flower in the Royal Collection is named Japonica and was designed by Henrik Emanuel in about 1900.

It is believed it was gifted to Queen Alexandria by Stanislaw Poklewski-Koziell, a councillor at the Russian Embassy in London and

Known as the 'most prolific present giver the world has ever seen', Stanislaw bought the piece made of gold, nephrite, enamel and rose diamonds, for £52 and five shillings from Faberge's London branch.