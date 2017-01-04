How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Anger as Trojan Horse whistleblowers face being exposed to plotters

  • Updated
  • By

Department for Education decision slammed as 'outragous' by city education chief

Part 1 of Education Secretary Michael Gove's speech in the Commons on Trojan Horse
Dozens of whistle blowers whose evidence helped expose the Trojan Horse plot in Birmingham schools have been told their identities will be revealed to the ringleaders.

The shock decision to lift the anonymity of the staff and governors who gave evidence has been slammed as “appalling” and “outrageous” by city education chiefs.

The Department for Education has written to those who gave evidence telling them their identities and statements will be given to five plotters facing disciplinary action before the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL).

It is thought that about 50 individuals made anonymous statements and many will still be living and working in the Birmingham area.

Many were hounded out of their jobs by hard-liners who wanted to instil an ‘intolerant and aggressive’ Islamic ethos in several inner city schools.

Razwan Faraz, Hardeep Saini, Arshad Hussain, Monzoor Hussain and Lindsey Clark are due to appear before the NCTL and face being banned from the classroom if allegations are upheld.

It is understood they have asked for the right to challenge the whistle blowers statements and the Department for Education has agreed to supply them in full.

Birmingham’s Labour cabinet member for education Brigid Jones and the Conservative shadow cabinet member Matt Bennett, along with the city's Lib Dems have backed a council letter demanding the government preserve the anonymity of witnesses.

Cllr Jones said: “We’re extremely alarmed that the guarantees of anonymity given to the Clarke Report witnesses appear to no longer stand.

"Many of these witnesses only agreed to come forward under strong guarantees of confidentiality, and they and their families could be placed at significant personal risk should their identities and full testimonies be revealed.

"To have presented individuals who have already gone through extreme stress to give their evidence with this possibility just before Christmas is nothing short of astonishing."

She added that the decision could prevent more whistleblowers coming forward to expose wrongdoing in future.

Cllr Bennett (Edgbaston) added: “This is outrageous. These people gave evidence in good faith on the basis they would remain anonymous."

Former anti-terror chief Peter Clarke, who was commissioned by former Education Secretary Michael Gove in April 2014 to investigate the alleged plot by a group of hardline Muslims to take over schools in Birmingham.

Former police chief Peter Clarke, who led the Government’s Trojan Horse investigation in 2014, said he has been contacted by several whistle blowers. He told The Sun: “I am appalled that promises of confidentiality made in good faith with the full knowledge of government lawyers are seemingly now to be cast aside.

“Why would anyone come forward in similar circumstances in future if their trust is to be betrayed in this way?”

The Sun also reports a whistle blower told them: “This is a nightmare. I am deeply worried for my safety and there are wider implications. If this happens, no government will be able to act against a repetition of this plot because nobody will ever talk to them again.”

A Department for Education spokesman said they would not comment as this is part of an ongoing investigation.

