Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have angered local residents by setting up at a popular beauty spot – right next to a war memorial.

Up to fifty caravans are currently at Barr Beacon nature reserve in Great Barr having arrived late on Friday night.

A reader told the Walsall Advertiser that she went on Saturday to take her dogs for a run and there was “already black bin bags and rubbish everywhere”.

Irate Pheasey Park Farm Councillor Adrian Andrew said: “It is a disgrace. It is disgusting. There are 50 of them. We will be handing over a petition with over 700 signatures calling for a permanent injunction for the site to the council tonight.

“I hope they at least respect the war memorial and the people who have fought for our freedom. Something needs to be done to stop this continuously happening.”

Fellow Pheasey Park Farm Councillor Chris Towe added: “They are running us ragged; they have been on Doe Bank, been to Barr Beacon before and been to Wood End and that is just in my ward. We have got to do something to stop this, they are just moving from one place to the other.

“It is a terrible thing to say but it appears they are above the law and can just do whatever they want. It is a nightmare and a major inconvenience to residents.

“Our hands are tied behind our backs as well because we have to follow due process, there is nothing else we can do. Social care has to go out, the legal team goes and then we have to get a court order which costs £200. When they do go we then have a massive clean up.”

It is not the first time travellers have set up on Barr Beacon.

They did so back in May and Cllr Andrew was also calling for an injunction back then.

He said: "If we can't protect our war memorial, compared to other things which are protected, then it's a shocking state of affairs, it really is.

"I'm now calling on the council to introduce an injunction at Barr Beacon after the second encampment in less than two years. It's two too many.”

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: “We are aware of the unauthorised encampment at Barr Beacon. Our community protection officers have attended the site and will continue to follow the agreed council/West Midlands Police joint protocol to secure the land back as soon as possible.”