Anger as Birmingham Council approves 6,000 homes on Sutton Coldfield green belt

Birmingham is pressing ahead with plans for 6,000 new homes on greenbelt land in Sutton Coldfield after the measure was approved by a meeting of the city council.

But Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell (Con) said the decision would have “long term consequences for the nature and structure of local democracy and for local government in Birmingham”.

The MP has previously said that Birmingham City Council could be broken up into a number of local authorities, which could mean Sutton Coldfield leaves the city and returns to being a town with its own council.

Sutton Coldfield became part of Birmingham in 1974 but has maintained its distinct identity. The Government confirmed in 2014 that it could still be referred to as the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield, a title granted to it by Henry VIII in 1528, and elections for a new parish council were held last year, though it currently has limited powers.

The housing plan is part of Birmingham Development Plan, which involves building 50,000 new homes and is backed by Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid as well as Birmingham City Council.

Fields near the Sutton Coldfield bypass at Peddimore and Langley are due to have 6,000 homes built on them, as well as accommodation for businesses.

The city council gave the final seal of approval to the measures at a meeting on Tuesday January 10.

The Langley sustainable urban extension on Sutton Coldfield green belt

Mr Mitchell said: “A core tenet of democracy is that the majority do not ignore the views of minorities in reaching decisions. The Birmingham community is rightly particularly sensitive to this point.

“If this plan now goes ahead and matters are made worse by the complete failure to take on board the views of the people of Sutton Coldfield, then this fundamental democratic principle will have been breached.

“Birmingham City Council will have ridden rough shod over the views of 100,000 residents of the town of Sutton Coldfield who, along with their Member of Parliament, Birmingham City and Town Councillors, as well as all local organisations who have expressed an opinion, are adamantly opposed to these proposals.

“Ignoring an entire community in this way will inevitably have long term consequences for the nature and structure of local democracy and for local government in Birmingham.”

The Tory MP has previously criticised Mr Javid and said he acknowledges that he is at odds with a Conservative government on this issue.

MP Andrew Mitchell

But he said: “These are Labour plans for building 6000 houses on Sutton Coldfield’s Green Belt.

“While we deeply regret that the Government has not seen fit or been able to block the proposals they have nevertheless been conceived and supported by a Labour Council who now propose to implement them in the teeth of local opposition throughout the Royal Town.”

He said Conservatives would build homes in the city but would use brownfield land, which had previously been used for housing or industry.

A city council source said Birmingham needed more than 80,000 new dwellings over the next 15 years, but it was only possible to build around 50,000 within the city’s existing boundaries. It meant that green belt land had to be used, the council official said.