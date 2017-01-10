How we use Cookies
Anger as Baverstock Academy is set to close after all

Parents and pupils ran a fantastic campaign to save their school, but now the Government says it's set to close after all

Baverstock Academy in Druids Heath, Birmingham

A Birmingham secondary school is likely to close after all - despite promises that it could be saved following a campaign by parents and pupils.

The Government has launched a four-week consultation about closing Baverstock Academy in Druids Heath .

But in September 2016, Ministers set out plans to save the school by finding a new sponsor.

The change of heart sparked an angry response from local MP Steve McCabe (Lab Selly Oak). He said: "This Government has completely betrayed my constituents."

Briony (12) and Larrissa Mucklow (11) wrote a song about the possible closure of their school The Baverstock Academy

Parents were first told in July 2016 that Baverstock would close. The school, run by the Leap Academy Trust, was said to be n an “unsustainable position” because it had been unable to find a new sponsor to support it.

Pupils and parents launched a passionate campaign to convince Ministers to think again, including collecting signatures on a petition. Pupils wrote, produced and performed a protest song in an attempt to save the academy.

And the school’s head girl and boy, Debora DePaula and Enock Duah, appeared before Birmingham city council ’s monthly meeting and asked councillors to pledge their support.

It led to an apparent change of heart by the Government, which announced in September that it would help the school to stay open.

But now, Ministers have revealed that the closure will go ahead.

Mr McCabe said: "This Government has completely betrayed my constituents over Baverstock Academy. I have repeatedly been told by the Department for Education that every effort was being made to secure a sponsor to take over the Baverstock but now it seems they were just biding their time to close the school regardless.

"This morning I have written to the Education Secretary to demand an urgent meeting, my constituents want answers about exactly what the government has been doing to save the school and how much it will cost to close the school rather than keep it open."

He added: "It appears the Government have enough money to expand selective grammar schools but not money to save a local secondary school in Druids Heath.

"They have treated the parents, pupils and the Druids Heath community with utter disregard. It is a complete disgrace and my constituents will not forgive this betrayal."

MP Steve McCabe

Baverstock Academy was threatened with closure after running into financial difficulties last year with a £550,000 black hole in its accounts and rated as inadequate by Ofsted.

Baverstock Academy could be SAVED after closure plans put on ice

New sponsors being sought, while pupils win support of city council

