Andy Street is West Midlands Mayor: This is all you need to know about him

The gamble of giving up an £800,000 a year boardroom job for frontline politics has paid off for Conservative Andy Street after he was elected the first West Midlands Mayor.

The 53-year-old stepped down from the top job at retailer John Lewis last year, fought a slick £1 million campaign in a region previously dominated by Labour and won.

It was a huge blow for Labour Sion Simon, who famously stepped down from Parliament in 2010 to run for mayor of Birmingham and had high hopes of taking the top job in a region where Labour took 49 per cent of the vote in the 2016 police commissioner election.

But there was a 10 per cent swing from Labour to the Conservatives, who were also boosted by the collapse of UKIP in the Black Country.

In all, Andy Street received 238,628 votes to Simon's 234,862.

It was a close call after the first round of voting, with Andy Street getting 43 per cent of the vote and Sion Simon 42 per cent leaving the other four candidates trailing in their wake.

Mr Street was ahead in Dudley, Walsall and Solihull, while Sion Simon took Birmingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Sandwell.

Crucially though a huge vote in Solihull handed the Tories a 6,201 vote lead over all.

Turnouts were 26 per cent across the region - better than predicted given the vote was overshadowed by the General Election campaign.

Andy Street at West Midlands Mayor debate at Black Country Museum

James Burn secured 4.7 per cent, just missing out on getting his deposit back.

He said that the campaign had however been positive securing the Green Party profile and publicity it could not have otherwise got.

He says that few people understood the voting system and the idea that they could back the Greens first without losing a say in the final outcome.

UKIP’s Pete Durnell feels he has been buffeted by the national slump since the general election was called.“we been squeezed by the Tories nationally. We also had to struggle against million pound campaigns and party machines.

“Despite all that we’ve come 4th and will not be going away.”

Lib Dem Beverley Nielsen said that she was delighted to finish third, overhauling UKIP and showing the party is a credible force ahead of the general election.

“We are ahead of UKIP. It shows people should take our party seriously, we have a voice and a part to play in the election.”

What does this mean?

He now heads up the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), a region-wide council, and is the first ever elected 'metro' mayor.

Mr Street will now serve a three-year term in the role after securing nearly 6,000 more first preferences

He will be charged with providing a strong voice for the region and be an ambassador for the area, selling it on the global stage.

He will earn a salary of £79,000 and will be allowed to select a team of assistant mayors to help him.

Who is Andy Street?

The Tory rose through the ranks of John Lewis, from the shop floor to the boardroom, while building a reputation in Westminster too.

He has Oxford degree in politics, philosophy and economics - something he shares in common with David Cameron, Theresa May, the Miliband brothers, Ed Balls and many more senior politicians.

He is well known in the region having served as the chair of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) - which brings together business and political leaders to channel Government investment in business and transport infrastructure in the region.

What is the WMCA?

The WMCA is a combined authority which brings together seven regions to oversee issues like transport and infrastructure.

Within that, Mr Street will become effectively the spokesman for the West Midlands as a region.

Combined authorities were created as a way to give local areas want more control over their own spending and decisions.

West Midlands Mayor candidates

Local authorities and local people want powers to be moved from Westminster to the West Midlands and this is part of that.

The authority is made up of these constituent members:

Birmingham City Council

Coventry City Council

Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council

Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council

City of Wolverhampton Council

The non constituent members are:

Cannock Chase District Council

Nuneaton and Bedworth District Council

Redditch Borough Council

Tamworth Borough Council

Telford and Wrekin Council

Black Country LEP

Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP

Coventry and Warwickshire LEP

Who will hold the mayor to account?

The mayor will chair a cabinet made up of local authority Leaders, who will each lead on a particular WMCA priority.

The cabinet will examine the Mayor’s draft annual budget, plans and strategies and will be able to reject them.

It is presently largely made up of Labour politicans.