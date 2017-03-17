Why the Birmingham Super Prix is set for a comeback

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Birmingham Super Prix road race will be brought back as a showcase for the region's cutting-edge motor industry, a mayoral candidate has pledged.

Conservative Andy Street has also proposed the revived race will feature the latest electric cars for which Birmingham aims to become a world leader in research and development.

The Super Prix road race was run on Birmingham city centre streets from 1986 to 1990. It is fondly remembered by many and there have been regular calls for its return.

The eye-catching proposal is in a 46-page manifesto unveiled by the former John Lewis boss today which covers wide-ranging policies on economic growth, jobs, housing and transport.

The manifesto sets out a plan to bring more world-class sports events to the region.

Mr Street promises to: "Develop plans for a world-class Electric Superprix on the streets of Birmingham to promote the West Midlands automotive industry around the world."

Mr Street also promises to fight for government funding towards Birmingham's Commonwealth Games bid and support Coventry's City of Culture bid.

Mr Street is one of six candidates battling it out to become the first West Midlands Mayor on May 4.

Could the Super Prix return under plans by mayoral candidate Andy Street?

The manifesto also confirms many policies already trailed - such as a guarantee to end youth unemployment and the reopening of the Camp Hill and Sutton Park rail lines as well as new Midlands Metro lines.

There is also a pledge to increase investment in cycling routes and initiatives up from 25p per head to £10 per head across the West Midlands.

Roads also feature with a series of congestion-busting proposals, including a region wide list of the worst congestion black spots and plans to fix them, more park and rides and incentives for HGVs to use the M6 Toll Road at peak time.

He also rules out universal congestion charging.

Under measures designed to "restore pride in the region", Mr Street plans a Mayor's Community Day once a year with events such as litter picking and help for the vulnerable and elderly.

Introducing the manifesto, Mr Street said: "As a proud Brummie brought up here, I have seen the beginning of a renaissance of the West Midlands. But it needs to go much further and touch the daily lives of many more residents.

"The new role of a mayor offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to accelerate this transformation and truly realise our potential. We must not squander this opportunity."