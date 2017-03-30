Deadly dog disease Alabama Rot hits the West Midlands - how to spot it

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The deadly dog disease Alabama Rot has spread to the outskirts of the West Midlands.

The case was reported near Warwick on Wednesday.

And veterinary experts are now calling on pet owners across the West Midlands to take precautions.

The case is the 11th spotted across the country in the past few weeks.

A total of 78 dogs have been confirmed with the disease in the UK since 2012.

The mysterious illness, which first appeared in the late 1980s affecting greyhounds in America, has been found in at least 27 counties in England and Wales since 2012.

CRGV, commonly known as Alabama Rot, is a dog disease of unknown cause that affects all breeds.

"The cause of Alabama Rot, clinically known as idiopathic cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV), is still unknown and there is no known way to prevent a dog from contracting the disease," said David Walker, from Anderson Moores Vetinary Specialists.

"While there is currently no known way to prevent a dog from contracting the disease, there is a very useful guide available online to help people understand where in the UK confirmed cases have been found and advice on how to spot signs.

To help collate correct data for dog owners, Anderson Moores is calling for all UK vets to contact them if they see a dog they suspect has Alabama Rot.

"Only tests on a kidney from an affected dog, most likely post mortem, will give 100% confirmation of the disease," added David.

"There have been a number of cases 'confirmed' by vets, but unless we carry out analysis of the affected pet, we will never be able to confirm the disease."

How to avoid your dog getting Alabama Rot:

Avoid taking your dogs for walks in muddy wooded areas – particularly after a period of heavy rainfall.

Wash your dog's paws and legs thoroughly when you get back from the walk.

What signs should dog owners look out for?

One of the most noticeable signs of the disease early in its onset is skin lesions.

This abnormality in the tissue of an organism begins as a slow-healing ulcer.

Owners who spot wounds or lesions to the limbs of their pet, or on their dog's face, that appear to take a long time to heal, should make a prompt visit to the vet.

Dogs can also appear to become 'depressed' with a loss of appetite and they may start to vomit.

This can lead to acute injury to the kidneys.