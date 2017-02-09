These are the 52 Labour MPs who rebelled to vote against triggering Brexit

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Last night, MPs voted to trigger Article 50 by a landslide - despite Theresa May blocking every amendment to her so-called 'Brexit Bill'.

494 backed the Bill, giving the Prime Minister permission to begin Britain's two-year exit, while 122 voted against.

Prime Minister Theresa May survived a rebellion threat from the Tories and crushed all 16 amendments that were formally added to the Bill.

Labour MPs, meanwhile, complained the Bill was being rushed through without enough scrutiny.

A full House of Commons, London during the second reading debate on the EU (Notification on Withdrawal) Bill.

So, inevitably, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faced a repeat of last week's rebellion in which 47 MPs including 17 frontbenchers tried to block Brexit.

This time Shadow Business Secretary Clive Lewis joined them - becoming the fourth Shadow Cabinet minister to quit and rebel against his leader.

So did shadow business minister Chi Onwurah, leaving Labour whips with 11 frontbenchers - and three whips! - who rebelled. It's not yet been decided if they'll be sacked.

Search below to see your YOUR MP voted.

Below are all the Labour MPs who voted against triggering Article 50 in the final vote tonight.

Just one Tory MP, Ken Clarke, rebelled to vote against the Bill.

All 52 Labour MPs who rebelled in the final vote

* = 5 MPs who did vote against the Bill the first time, but have now after the Bill was not amended.

** = frontbencher or whip

*** = was a frontbencher, has already quit

Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow)

Mr Graham Allen (Nottingham North)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)**

Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree)

Mr Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)**

Lyn Brown (West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Westminster North)

Dawn Butler (Brent Central)***

Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth)**

Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)

Ann Coffey (Stockport)

Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Mary Creagh (Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)

Geraint Davies (Swansea West)*

Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)**

Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge)

Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)

Mrs Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside)

Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)**

Mike Gapes (Ilford South)

Kate Green (Stretford and Urmston)*

Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)

Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)

Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Dr Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)**

Peter Kyle (Hove)

Mr David Lammy (Tottenham)

Clive Lewis (Norwich South)*

Rachael Maskell (York Central)***

Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)

Alison McGovern (Wirral South)*

Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Mrs Madeleine Moon (Bridgend)

Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)

Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central)* and **

Stephen Pound (Ealing North)**

Mr Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)

Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn)***

Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)**

Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington)**

Owen Smith (Pontypridd)

Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)***

Stephen Timms (East Ham)

Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)**

Dr Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test)**

Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)**