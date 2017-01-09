£5 tax rise for West Midlands Police is region 'doing Government's dirty work'

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The government has been accused of making police “do their dirty work” by forcing them to hike up council tax bills to fill funding cuts worth millions of pounds.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson, is currently consulting on plans to push up the council tax policing precept by another £5 a year.

The Commissioner’s Chief Finance Officer, Mark Kenyon, told the Strategic Police and Crime Board this week that funding from central government has been slashed with the expectation that local taxpayers will fill some of the gap.

And he said the right to impose the £5 increase should, from a financial perspective, be taken advantage of.

The former Chancellor gave forces with historically low council tax precepts, like the West Midlands, the ability to raise the precept by £5, despite two per cent caps across the country.

Press Association A police officer making notes

If the Commissioner decides to impose the £5 increase it will mean the local precept will in face rise by 4.5 per cent.

Board member Waheed Saleem said: “In essence they are trying to get us to increase council tax to pay for the reductions in the grant they are giving us.

“They are making us do their dirty work by increasing the tax on local people in order to fund the gap which they have created in the first place.

“It’s a tax on the West Midlands people.”

Mr Kenyon said: “Next year our grant will be reduced by around £6m a year, which is around £3.5m more than we expected when we produced the medium term financial plan.

“Basically what government has said is that we can raise more revenue from council tax, therefore we don’t need as much grant.

“If we don’t increase the council tax in line with the £5 provision we will fall behind even more than we already are in terms of funding. From a financial perspective it’s really important that we take advantage of that £5 provision.

“The implications for that obviously are that we are going to have to look at our finances in the long term.

“In terms of reserves they can only be used once and we have used them over the last three, four or five years balance the budget. There is a time when we are actually going to have to think very carefully about how we use reserves.

“If you go back to 2010 the use of reserves was started as an invest to save strategy and we are still doing that, but the position is getting worse.

“Eventually the savings from WMP2020 will kick in and we will not be reliant on reserves.”

Mr Jamieson said: “The one thing we have been absolutely certain of in the last few years is the uncertainty. We are facing some very serious demands on our policing and having to worry each day about where our money is coming from is not the place that we should be.

“Crime is not falling it’s changing. I have written to the Home Secretary because it is entirely disingenuous to say they have protected funding to us and several other forces.

“The Policing Minister is trying to cover up his cuts and cling to the myth that police funding has been protected - it hasn’t.

“It is a kick in the teeth to council tax payers and just not correct.”

Even before the reduced grant settlement was announced Mr Jamieson said freezing the precept at its current levels would mean losing out on £3.4m per year.

The Labour PCC says any loss of funding would have a significant impact on policing across the West Midlands with inevitable reductions in service.

The West Midlands Police precept, which is currently £111.55 for a Band D council taxpayer, is around half of the highest charged, which is £220.19 in Surrey.

Mr Jamieson added: “A £5 increase on the policing precept in the West Midlands would still mean that local people are paying more than £60 less than neighbouring forces such as Staffordshire, West Mercia and Warwickshire.

“Before I make my final decision on the local policing precept I want to hear the views of the public. Please get in touch and fill in our online survey.”

The consultation will run until 27th January 2017 at 5pm.

Visit www.westmidlands-pcc.gov.uk to complete the online survey.