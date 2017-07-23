Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE former home of Birmingham’s Chamberlain family could undergo a £5 million restoration if a heritage lottery bid succeeds.

Highbury – once home to great city mayor Joseph Chamberlain – is a grade II listed mansion in Moseley.

The Chamberlain Highbury Trust patrons have now backed a bid for the cash to restore the house and open it up to the public with exhibitions and a tearoom.

The four patrons of the Trust are Chamberlain’s great-grandson, Oliver John Harben Chamberlain; vice-chancellor of the University of Birmingham, Professor Sir David Eastwood; historian and former MP Tristan Hunt, and broadcaster Anita Bhalla.

Trust chairman Les Sparks OBE said: “We’re restoring the building including restoring the entrance, the grounds and fabric within the house which have been neglected over 50 years.

“There is also a proposed permanent exhibition about Joseph Chamberlain, his third wife Mary and their children Neville and Austen.”

Highbury will continue as a wedding and events venue, but will be closed for a year from 2019 for renovation if the bid is successful. The Trust will know the outcome of the bid by the end of September.

Professor Sir David Eastwood said: ‘"Highbury is a great symbol of Birmingham’s heritage. An opportunity to offer a remarkable facility back to the people of Birmingham and embody the spirit and essence of the city we now are.’

"The Trust hopes to receive confirmation that its Heritage Lottery bid has been accepted in September. If funding is secured, the project is expected to commence work in 2019 and Highbury will be closed for approximately one year whilst the restoration takes place."

While a successful wedding and conference venue, the hall has, under City Council stewardship been neglected in recent years and is in need of restoration work.

But the Trust was launched in 2015 with £1 million in the bank from the lease of Chamberlain House to Uffculme School and receives income from the council’s Civic Catering company.

As well as restore the Hall and estate the Trust's role is to ensure more is done to highlight the history of the Hall and tell the story of the Joseph Chamberlain and the Chamberlain dynasty.