Thousands of disadvantaged people and long-term jobseekers across the West Midlands are set to receive specialist advice and support to get into work.

Up to £4.5 million will be provided by the Department for Work & Pensions to trial the use of social networks to help boost the prospects of individuals getting jobs and career progression for vulnerable groups.

Developed and delivered by the West Midlands Combined Authority in partnership with the Government, the scheme is expected to help support 4,500 people including the disabled and older people.

Secretary of State for Work & Pensions David Gauke said: "We have record numbers of people in work, which is great news, but there are still people missing out on the available opportunities because of barriers to employment.

"The West Midlands will be leading the way in trialling a new approach to employment support which will help more vulnerable groups find and progress in work.

"This pilot is yet another step forward in our efforts to help people of all backgrounds enjoy the benefits of work and will boost the wide ranging support we currently offer through local experts like Jobcentre Plus."

Communities Secretary and Midlands Engine Ministerial Champion Sajid Javid added: "The West Midlands is an engine for growth and is already seeing the benefits of devolution, with £5.5 million for a new pilot scheme to help to most disadvantaged in society into work.

"This new employment pilot will trial new approaches to help the most disadvantaged people in our society to get the security of a good job and a regular pay packet, helping to build a country that works for everyone."

These new pilots were agreed with six combined authority areas as part of devolution deals and the Government's plan to hand new funding and powers back to local areas across the country.

These schemes are aimed at boosting growth and jobs by working with the new combined authority mayors including West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

It will be delivered in a number of locations across the combined authority area where communities experience high levels of unemployment and low pay and advice on local job opportunities.