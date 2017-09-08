Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nurseries could close and parents may face higher costs when 30 hours of free childcare is introduced, according to an education charity.

A survey by the Pre-school Learning Alliance (PLA) suggests 74% of the nurseries that responded feel the Government has underfunded the scheme, the BBC reported.

Under the Government's plans, all three and four-year-olds in England will be entitled to 30 free hours of childcare a week, up from 15 hours.

But the plans have led to industry leaders raising concerns that nurseries and childminders will not get enough public funding to cover the costs of providing these places.

The PLA survey received answers from 1,400 nursery providers in England, and according to the BBC it found that 38% do not believe their business would be sustainable in 12 months' time, and 52% said they will increase charges for products such as children's meals, nappies and trips.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the PLA, told the BBC: "The launch of the 30 hours offer should have been a day of celebration. Instead, all we have is a policy in chaos.

"The Government's total refusal to tackle, or even acknowledge, the fundamental problem of early years underfunding has left providers across the country struggling to find ways of delivering the offer that won't force them out of business."