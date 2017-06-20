Which 26 Birmingham children's centres are at risk of closure

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A trade union has hit out at plans to close almost half of Birmingham’s Children’s Centres in an overhaul of nursery and early years services in the city.

The city council, which has teamed up with the NHS on the plans, says that it has to reduce costs by closing buildings but added that pre-school health services will now be delivered across a wider range of venues by more staff.

The GMB union, which represents children’s centre staff, has reacted with anger to the proposals which it says will hit struggling families and place dozens of jobs at risk.

GMB regional organiser Gillian Ogilvie said: “These plans are absolutely disgraceful – and a shocking indictment of austerity Britain.

“Birmingham City council needs to do more to stop these devastating closures and listen to the people that need to use these services, rather than just allowing the government to continue with their austerity agenda.

“The GMB is calling on the council to try and prevent these closures and demand more money from the government to ensure vital support for parents and families are provided.”

The city council and Birmingham Community Healthcare Trust (BCHT) are consulting residents over plans for the service and argue the new system will be fairer and more easy to access than the current ‘patchwork’ of services.

Cabinet member for children's services Brigid Jones

City children’s services chief Brigid Jones said: “We need to target services towards those children and families that need them the most, and where they need them most. So rather than focusing on bricks and mortar we need to make services available at places children and families use the most – for example, having access points in GP surgeries.

“When we initially set out these ideas we had a very high level of support – about 80 per cent – and we also responded to suggestions, including having universal services for children with disabilities.

“The new system will provide a far more integrated service, so instead of having 76 different contracts, creating a widely differing service depending on where you live, there will be one contract with Birmingham Community Healthcare.”

The council says the new services will operate across the city and could be available at weekends and evenings and through the school holidays.

BCHT will work with Barnardo’s, Spurgeon’s Children’s Charity, St Paul’s Community Development Trust and the Springfield Project on the service.

BCHT director Gareth Howells said: “Our aim is to ensure that all of Birmingham’s children are healthy, happy and well prepared to start school, helping to fulfil Birmingham City Council’s vision to ‘give every child in Birmingham an equal chance to have the best start in life so they can achieve their full potential’.”

Erdington MP Jack Dromey said: “Erdington is rich in talent but is one of the poorest constituencies in the country and closing four of our much needed Children’s Centres is simply wrong. I have seen first-hand the outstanding work they do. It would be quite simply heart-breaking to see them go.”

He promised to lobby Downing Street for extra funding for the service.

The children's centres at risk of closure