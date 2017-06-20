£200 million Black Country Metro line will create jobs, growth and business in the area

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Detailed plans for a further £200 million extension of the Midlands Metro tram network have been handed to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling for his approval.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street personally handed the full business case for a new line between Wednesbury to Brierley Hill over to the Cabinet minister during a meeting at the House of Commons.

The new trams will run from the existing tram depot at Wednesbury through Great Bridge, Horseley Heath, Dudley Port, Dudley Town Centre, the Waterfront and Merry Hill before arriving at Brierley Hill town centre.

When the line open commuters in Dudley will be just 40 minutes from the new HS2 station at Curzon Street, Birmingham City Centre.

Dale Martin Midlands Metro depot Wednesbury

Andy Street said: “I said in my manifesto that starting work on this project during my first three years in office was a priority and securing the funding is the first step, which is why I wanted to see the Secretary of State so quickly.”

He said that the region’s council leaders, working together as the West Midlands Combined Authority had done a ‘first class job’ developing the project and now it is one of his priorities to get the funding secured.

“It is hard to understate just how important this project is to the Black Country. The business case shows that for every pound invested in this project, it will return £2.50 for the local economy.

“It will align employment, education, health and tourism along the corridor, stimulating investment in the Black Country and enabling the building of 50,000 homes and bringing 170 hectares of brownfield land.

“It will also be important for passengers. It will more than halve journey times from some of the stops along the route into central Birmingham.”

Currently work is under way on Metro extensions in Birmingham and Wolverhampton city centres. Mayor Street has already pledged to get the extension to Edgbaston Five Ways completed by 2020 .

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Transport for West Midlands chief executive Laura Shoaf

A further line from Bull Street, through Digbeth and Small Heath to Birmingham Airport is currently under development.

Transport for West Midlands chief cllr Roger Lawrence said: “This is a major milestone for the Wednesbury-Brierley Hill extension and fantastic news for the people of Dudley, Sandwell and the wider West Midlands.

“Once this link is open it will connect key locations such as Merry Hill and Dudley town centre to the wider transport network for accessing the national rail network and HS2 and, eventually, Birmingham Airport.

“The Midland Metro is key to the WMCA’s plans to grow our economy, and this extension will help bring more jobs and greater prosperity not just to the Black Country but across the region as a whole.”