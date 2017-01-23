How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

£150,000 Sutton Coldfield Library rescue plan put forward

  • Updated
  • By

Sutton Coldfield Town Council to debate putting up cash to save the town centre library

The Library Lobby protest against the proposed closure of Sutton Coldfield Library

Sutton Coldfield councillors will be asked to stump up £150,000 to keep the town's threatened library open.

The library, based in the Red Rose Shopping Centre , is one of the city's most expensive to run and has been earmarked for closure by Birmingham City Council as a cost-cutting measure.

More than 6,500 names have been put to petitions calling for a library to be retained - even if it has to relocate to a smaller, more moderately priced building. The Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council was formed last March and this is its first major challenge.

It is to debate a motion calling for it to use its own money to keep the service afloat on January 24.

It has been tabled by independent councillor Liz Parry (Vesey) and states: "This council has previously expressed support for the retention of a modernised library service within Sutton Coldfield town centre.

"Neither a location nor funding have yet been secured.

"This council therefore resolves to allocate £150,000 from the unallocated portion of its 2016/17 budget, to use if necessary to support the continued provision of a library service in the town centre after April 1, 2017, in order to enable a long-term solution to be finalised."

But the Conservatives, who dominate the council, are likely to propose an amendment - particularly as they do not believe the town council should be paying for core services like libraries.

The town council was set up to provide top-up services and raises its funds through a premium on the council tax.

Sutton Coldfield Library
Sutton Coldfield Library

Conservative councillor Ewan Mackey (Trinity) said: "We are behind the spirit of the motion, we are all fighting to keep the library service in the town centre. "But, as it stands, the motion will not solve the problem. "Birmingham has the legal duty to provide the library service.

"Sutton residents pay their council tax to Birmingham and are entitled to receive that service."

The town council has been given until January 27 to come up with a rescue plan. The city council is currently consulting over a £1.95 million funding cut to city libraries which includes the closure of the Sutton Coldfield and Aston branches as well as reduced opening hours elsewhere.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

6,500 sign petitions against closure of Sutton Coldfield's library

Sutton Coldfield Library was flooded after taps were left running for almost 48 hours

The Sutton library is based in the Red Rose shopping centre, which the council bought for £10 million last year with a view to securing a major redevelopment

Most Read in News

Prime Minister Theresa May at the Tory Party conference in Birmingham
  1. Regional Affairs
    Labour accuses Theresa May's national industrial strategy of neglecting the West Midlands
  2. Regional Affairs
    Row breaks out after four-year-old told not to wear hijab to Catholic school
  3. Regional Affairs
    Strike threat looming on Cross City rail line
  4. Regional Affairs
    Stop talking rubbish, this tree is not an ISIS terror threat says business chief
  5. Regional Affairs
    £150,000 Sutton Coldfield Library rescue plan put forward

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Former Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital
  1. Commercial Property
    Former Birmingham hospital on market for £1.2m
  2. Business News
    Persimmon to build 116 new homes on derelict playing fields
  3. Lifestyle
    The show must go on for Ed Doolan
  4. Regional Affairs
    Labour accuses Theresa May's national industrial strategy of neglecting the West Midlands
  5. Regional Affairs
    Row breaks out after four-year-old told not to wear hijab to Catholic school
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor