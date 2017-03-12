£12m work coaches scheme will help tackle youth employment

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A Birmingham based work coaches scheme in which employers and professionals help young people find jobs is to be rolled out across the West Midlands under the the Midlands Engine strategy.

The scheme has already helped 15,000 disadvantaged young people in Birmingham and now £12 million funding has been awarded to expand it to the Black Country and Coventry as part of the wider £392 million Midlands Engine package announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond in his budget.

Work Coaches were championed by Conservative mayoral candidate Andy Street while he was chairman of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership - the city’s business investment agency.

He said: “Eradicating youth unemployment in the West Midlands is one of my key pledges ahead of the election on May 4. Rolling out the Work Coaches programme to the whole West Midlands was one of the key ways of achieving this ambitious target.

“So, I am delighted that the Chancellor has approved the £12m to do just this. The West Midlands is on the up – this is demonstrated by our rising private sector employment, exports and inward investment.

Richard Probert of Ballymore shows Chancellor Philip Hammond and mayor candidate Andy Street the construction site of Three Snowhill office block

“You only have to walk around Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry, see the developments underway, the jobs being created, to see this. But not everybody is sharing in this success. This must end and it must end now. A new job is a new chance in life whilst unemployment kills social mobility.”

Mr Street is also calling for the mayor and West Midlands Combined Authority to take control of a £150 million Apprenticeship Levy fund for the region to tailor the training, and the new T-level qualifications to local industry.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said he is backing the West Midlands because it is vital for the UK economy,

“The Gap between London and Birmingham and Manchester is bigger than between capital cities and major cities in most of our competitor countries. So that is where we need to look to back growth and productivity.

“The key is we have a combined authority that we can deal with we’ve got a strategic approach to the economy as a whole and we will hopefully soon have an excellent mayor to take control of that and act as a spokesman for it.”

He added: “Andy Street’s commitment to eradicating youth unemployment is exactly the sort of thing both Government and public want to see from the new Mayor.”

But Erdington Labour MP Jack Dromey said that while welcome the Midlands Engine funding does not go far enough.

He said: “Not before time, the Government has taken some welcome steps in the Midlands. But once again Birmingham and the Midlands has been left behind London.

“We have secured £392 million for our region but London has been awarded near ten times that amount for Housing alone. Neither does the fresh investment begin to compensate for the huge cuts to council budgets. Birmingham alone has lost £700 million.”