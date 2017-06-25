£100k war chest to tackle school run bust-ups

How we use Cookies
Council bosses are spearheading a £100,000 drive to end school run bust-ups after furious residents blockaded a city street in a parking row.

One hundred grants of up to £1,000 are being made available for congestion-busting schemes which aim to encourage families to use alternative methods of transport at both ends of the day.

Only last week frustrated residents in Hodge Hill blocked their street in a protest at parents blocking their drives while picking up children from Heathlands Academy.

Now the Birmingham Young Active Travel Trust charity, set up by city council Labour leader Coun John Clancy, is offering cash for schemes which could cover costs of bibs for a walking bus, bikeability training or road safety equipment.

Coun Habib Rehman, chairman of the council’s trusts and charities committee, said: “If we are to improve transport we must make our roads safer, less polluted and less congested.

Residents in Ashville Avenue, Hodge Hill are protesting about the school parking in their street
“We need to help schools at a grassroots level by providing funding that helps them develop ideas of benefit to their neighbourhood.

“I look forward to us being in a position to enable some innovative ideas to become a reality, making a big difference to how our young people and their families are able to travel around the city.”

Coun Clancy added: “We want people across Birmingham to develop ideas that improve their day-to-day lives.”

Applications must be made by schools, a school council or a constituted group of parents.

For full details, visit www.birmingham.gov.uk/YAT

