Birmingham's most expensive house EVER - all yours for £4m

  Updated
  • By

Luxury property boasts a swimming pool, snooker room, cinema and more...

Birmingham's most expensive house
Birmingham’s first £4 mlllion house is set to be built in Edgbaston – where it will boast seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Woodbourne Group has been given planning permission for the property at 46 Westfield Road.

Aiming to mix traditional values with a modern vision, the home on a 0.75 acre site will also boast a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, gym, cinema, squash court, table tennis and snooker room and a luxury garden building.

Seven of the ten bathrooms will be en-suite and the home will also include a drawing room, reception room, family room, dining room, kitchen diner, dedicated laundry room, utility rooms, cloak store, an entrance hall and a tandem garage.

Due to complete in early 2018, if the home does realise its market potential, it is set to be the most expensive residential property in the city’s history.

Its current estimated value of £4.1 million would be half a million pounds more than city’s current record holder at 4 Woodbourne Road which was sold in 2011.

The council’s consent for the property marks the first stage in a £31.7million-pound pipeline for Woodbourne Group.

Based on Harborne Road in Edgbaston, the company recently re-launched its development arm after nine years.

Its new expansion plan is being spearheaded by Tani Dulay, a 24-year-old entrepreneur with a masters degree in Real Estate.

“We’re very excited to get this project in motion,” he said.

“As a family business that is committed to the region, delivering exceptional service, backed by quality and design is crucial.

“46 Westfield Road, whilst a significant project in it’s own right, is just a small step in the right direction for the company.”

Mr Dulay, who is a mentor to the Business School students of University of Wolverhampton, added: “Experience across the board culminated with our start up mentality positions us well to deliver in a post-Brexit landscape.

“The UK still has the foundations for a boom in house building and we remain committed to meeting these needs.”

Woodbourne Group was founded in 1980 with the acquisition of a two-bedroom terraced property in 1980.

It has since "broadened its market understanding of real estate culture” and has an “aggressive expansion plan” re potential opportunities throughout the region.

