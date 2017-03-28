You can buy your own castle in Warwickshire for just £550,000

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Ever wanted to live like a king or queen?

If a real castle is out of your budget, then this unique 19th century gate lodge might be a slightly more affordable replacement.

The property is known as Molly’s Lodge and was built in 1834 by Edward Blore, who had previously helped extend Buckingham Palace before it became the royal home.

The most unique part of this house is definitely the exterior - with a the pyramidal slate roof, stone mullion windows and limestone corner turrets.

Although not technically a true castle, this exterior definitely gives the appearance of a grand fortress.

The unique design can be seen as you approach the property using the gravel driveway, with a glazed oak door serving as the entrance.

A stone archway leads into the kitchen, fitted with a range of wall and base units and appliances, as well as a gorgeous view of the cottage garden with box hedging and a gravelled seating area.

The dining room is accessed from the kitchen with lots of original features and charm, including a decorative Victorian cast iron fireplace over a stone hearth.

Another fireplace fitted with a wood burning stove can be found in the generous dual aspect sitting room.

The entrance hall features the original front door and has a stone alcove fitted with shelving and a wrought iron spiral staircase that ascends to the first floor and double bedroom.

This room has a vaulted ceiling with exposed roof timbers as well as a bank of fitted wardrobes.

Situated adjacent the property is Molly's Mews, a detached timber framed building incorporating a single garage, two open bay carports and a secure home office.

External stairs provide access to a self contained one bedroom annexe with living space, kitchenette, double bedroom and separate bathroom.

Shipston-on-Stour was recently named as the best place to live in the Midlands in the Sunday Times.

Shipton is a charming historic town that has become increasingly popular with tourists due to its mixture of mixture of shops, pubs, restaurants and hotels.

This property is up for sale by Savills and can be viewed here .