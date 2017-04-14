You can add tens of thousands to the value of your house by doing this one thing - and it could cost you nothing

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Changing the name of your property could add massive amounts of value to your home - and you could potentially do it for free.

According to a survey by Mayfair estate agent Wetherall , a posh sounding house name can add up to 40% to the price of your home.

Another report by OnTheMarket.com said a “regal” title could increase the asking price by up to £30,000.

If you wanted to add a name to your house in Birmingham, you might not have to notify the council at all.

If you continue to use the existing house number, you can add a name to your address for free, as long as you are the owner and it doesn’t conflict with an existing property on the same street.

Unfortunately, this won’t be a part of the official address and once a house has been issued a number, you cannot remove it.

However, if you already live at a property with a house name that isn’t associated with a number, you can swap it for something more appealing - and hopefully add a bit of value when it comes to sell.

To do this, you will need to send an application form off to the council and pay a small fee.

Changing the name of a house to something that sounds expensive, such as ‘Rose Manor’, can actually make it more expensive.

It’s a tactic that estate agent Tim Day tried for himself before putting his Suffolk home on the market for £500,000.

He told the Telegraph: “I changed it from the mundane Esher Cottage to the far grander Crown Cottage.

“It was unbelievably easy and took just 24 hours.

“There is definitely the snob factor of having a home with an aspirational name. Anything named ‘Hall’ or ‘House’ can help add to desirability.”

Find more information about changing your house's name in Birmingham here .