The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This mansion in Edgbaston is one of the most impressive properties for sale in Birmingham.

Although, with an asking price of £1,695,000 it’s certainly not cheap.

Located on St. Georges Close in Edgbaston, this unique six-bedroom detached family home is a sight to behold.

Set behind electronic gates, the well-sized house is hidden amongst some of the most expensive properties in Birmingham.

Downstairs there is a wealth of space, with the ground floor comprising of a living room, dining room, family room/playroom, kitchen diner, conservatory and a downstairs WC.

There is also a double garage and an excellent sized car port.

(Image: Zoopla)

Upstairs there is a gallery landing with a seating area, which leads to the master bedroom with an ensuite and further five bedrooms, as well as three more bathrooms.

From this floor there is access to the balcony and roof terrace, with great views over the landscaped garden outside.

Perhaps the best part of this property is the swimming pool, which sits in front of raised decking in the centre of the garden.

(Image: Zoopla)

If this house wasn’t big enough already, planning permission has been granted for an entire leisure centre suite to the rear of the property.

The property is up for sale by Fine & Country and can be viewed here .