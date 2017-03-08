How we use Cookies
This Rotunda apartment is up for sale - take a look round

  • Updated
  • By

An apartment in the Rotunda could be yours for £350,000 - here’s what you get for your money

Rotunda apartment for sale
The Rotunda is one of the most recognisable buildings in Birmingham, dominating the skyline above New Street.

Built in 1965 at the cost of £1 million, the building has been a recognisable landmark for many years and has become a symbol for the city.

Originally built as a office block, the circular building was refurbished and converted for residential use in 2004. The Rotunda now houses 232 luxury apartments.

You can now own your own piece of Birmingham’s most iconic building, with an apartment on the thirteenth floor recently coming on the market.

This property offers the opportunity to live right in the heart of the city centre, with impressive views around Birmingham.

For your money you get a master bedroom, with en-suite, second bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom, open plan living room and kitchen.

Although the property might be a bit small for the £350,000 price tag, you will be living in the most central Birmingham location possible.

The Bullring shopping centre is right on your doorstep, and Grand Central Station is a minutes walk away, along with all the shopping, transport and nights out that the city has to offer.

You also get unbeatable views of the city in this high rise apartment, with amazing vistas from each room, including an impressive look over the city from the comfort of your bed.

If you interested in buy-to-let investments, this could be a great opportunity as the apartments currently being rented out for £1400 per calendar month.

To find out more about the property you can click here or contact Century 21 on 0121 237 4860.

