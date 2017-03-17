Revealed: What the houses on Coronation Street, Eastenders and Doctors are really worth

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It’s not often that you hear about property prices in your favourite soaps - which isn’t surprising considering they spend all their time fighting and cheating on each other.

eMoov.co.uk , however, has looked at how much house prices have changed over the years for some of the biggest soap stars.

Due to the ever inflating UK housing market, all houses have skyrocketed in price since the soaps were first aired - although, a terraced house in Birmingham soap Doctors hasn’t had the same amount of success as other famous soap houses.

Doctors

eMoov.co.uk

Birmingham’s Doctors has the lowest increase out of any soap on the list.

The soap is set in the fictional West Midlands town of Letherbridge, but using data from Birmingham houses we can see that although the cost of house on the soap would have increased since the show started it is the smallest rise out of any other on this list.

Jimmi Clay’s terraced house bordering the hospital in 2005 cost £112,267 but increased by 31% to £146,898 today.

Coronation Street

eMoov.co.luk

Manchester’s Coronation Street is the longest running soap opera in the world, and not surprisingly, has the longest serving character.

Due to this long career, Ken Barlow has seen the biggest increase in his property price.

A terraced house like Ken’s in Manchester today costs £142,759, a big jump from £1,614 when Ken started on the show.

Manchester has experienced by a long shot the largest percentage increase (8746.09%) in property value out of any soap opera in Britain.

Eastenders

eMoov.co.uk

London property prices have been spiralling out of control for years, so it’s not surprise that the South’s best loved soap has seen a big jump in house prices.

Ian Beale’s terraced house, for instance, would have cost him around £85,000 back in 1985.

Today, the same house would fetch around £494, 231, which is a massive increase of 481%.

Emmerdale

eMoov.co.uk

If you ever fancied buying a farm in Emmerdale, you’d have to pay a lot more now than you would when the show started in 1986.

Eric Pollard's farm in Craven has increased by 420% since the beginning of the Yorkshire soap.

A detached home in the rural setting cost £64,174 in1986, but today has a price tag of £333,792.

Founder and CEO of eMoov.co.uk, Russell Quirk, commented: “It is always interesting to know what the properties of our favourite stars on television cost in relation to our own lives.

“But what is more eye opening is the increase that these iconic characters have experienced over the years as property values across the UK have increased at such incredible growths.

“The tremendous increase seen in the price of Ken Barlow’s Manchester terraced house in Coronation Street is a good example of the importance of getting on the property ladder.

“Despite the turbulence of his on-screen endeavors, one thing has remained consistent and that’s the increasing value of his property.”