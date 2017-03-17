How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Revealed: What the houses on Coronation Street, Eastenders and Doctors are really worth

  • Updated
  • By

We’ve had a look at how house prices have changed over the years in some of your favourite soaps - including Birmingham based Doctors.

Corrie preview - Bethany wants nathan to meet her mum
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

It’s not often that you hear about property prices in your favourite soaps - which isn’t surprising considering they spend all their time fighting and cheating on each other.

eMoov.co.uk , however, has looked at how much house prices have changed over the years for some of the biggest soap stars.

Due to the ever inflating UK housing market, all houses have skyrocketed in price since the soaps were first aired - although, a terraced house in Birmingham soap Doctors hasn’t had the same amount of success as other famous soap houses.

Doctors

eMoov.co.uk

Birmingham’s Doctors has the lowest increase out of any soap on the list.

The soap is set in the fictional West Midlands town of Letherbridge, but using data from Birmingham houses we can see that although the cost of house on the soap would have increased since the show started it is the smallest rise out of any other on this list.

Jimmi Clay’s terraced house bordering the hospital in 2005 cost £112,267 but increased by 31% to £146,898 today.

Coronation Street

eMoov.co.luk

Manchester’s Coronation Street is the longest running soap opera in the world, and not surprisingly, has the longest serving character.

Due to this long career, Ken Barlow has seen the biggest increase in his property price.

A terraced house like Ken’s in Manchester today costs £142,759, a big jump from £1,614 when Ken started on the show.

Manchester has experienced by a long shot the largest percentage increase (8746.09%) in property value out of any soap opera in Britain.

Eastenders

eMoov.co.uk

London property prices have been spiralling out of control for years, so it’s not surprise that the South’s best loved soap has seen a big jump in house prices.

Ian Beale’s terraced house, for instance, would have cost him around £85,000 back in 1985.

Today, the same house would fetch around £494, 231, which is a massive increase of 481%.

Emmerdale

eMoov.co.uk

If you ever fancied buying a farm in Emmerdale, you’d have to pay a lot more now than you would when the show started in 1986.

Eric Pollard's farm in Craven has increased by 420% since the beginning of the Yorkshire soap.

A detached home in the rural setting cost £64,174 in1986, but today has a price tag of £333,792.

Founder and CEO of eMoov.co.uk, Russell Quirk, commented: “It is always interesting to know what the properties of our favourite stars on television cost in relation to our own lives.

“But what is more eye opening is the increase that these iconic characters have experienced over the years as property values across the UK have increased at such incredible growths.

“The tremendous increase seen in the price of Ken Barlow’s Manchester terraced house in Coronation Street is a good example of the importance of getting on the property ladder.

“Despite the turbulence of his on-screen endeavors, one thing has remained consistent and that’s the increasing value of his property.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Here are the reasons why you might not be covered by your home insurance

Find out why your home insurance claims could be invalidated

Most Read in News

Could the Super Prix return under plans by mayoral candidate Andy Street?
  1. Regional Affairs
    Why the Birmingham Super Prix is set for a comeback
  2. Regional Affairs
    Bus firms call for congestion charging to get cars off the roads
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why bus fares are set to be capped in the West Midlands
  4. Regional Affairs
    Call for Labour Hall Green candidate to stand-down over 'anti-Semitic' Facebook posts
  5. Health News
    Fears that Birmingham health services may be cut to pay Solihull's debts

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Already a busy area for bars, Bennetts Hill is soon to have another new opening
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Another city centre bar coming to Birmingham
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter factory site to house 220 new apartments
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why the Birmingham Super Prix is set for a comeback
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    New UK Central 'Hub' to create 77,500 jobs
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Birmingham apartments plan back again
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor