Kings Heath has become one of the most popular places to live in Birmingham with buyers flocking to snap up properties in this suburban neighbourhood.

More houses are being put up for sale here than anywhere else in the city and house prices have risen by a massive 29% in the last year alone.

Houses for sale also have some of the shortest times on the market - with an average of just 79 days before they are sold.

But why is the property market booming so much in Kings Heath?

We’ve spoke to a local estate agent to see what makes the south Birmingham suburb such a great place to live.

Charlotte Brotherhood, from Heritage Estate Agency, has given thoughts on what draws people to Kings Heath.

She said, “I would say the main attraction is the plethora of very good schools in such a close proximity.

“Because of this there is a steady cycle of people wanting to move into and remain in the area, this ensures that there is a consistent demand for properties within catchment areas for certain schools.”

As well as great schools, Kings Heath is also a great place to commute into the city and beyond.

“In addition, there are great transport links into the city and to the motorway system so it works well for professionals that want to be based in a residential community but also need to be able to travel easily.”

Although, King’s Heath lacks its own train station, the 50 bus service runs every five minutes into the city centre and Bournville train station isn’t too far away.

The area’s nightlife is always popular with historic music venues like the Hare and Hounds and Moseley’s array of bars and restaurants just up the road.

Charlotte said, “Young professional couples like the social life that comes with having a close knit community and with Moseley a stone's throw away there’s plenty of nightlife to keep people busy!”

Kings Heath is also notable for having great facilities right on your doorstep - “Parks, leisure centres, gyms, childrens indoor play centres, high street shops and supermarkets are all closely located so you don’t have to walk far to find what you need.” Property in Kings Heath has also become popular due to the houses themselves.

On the market currently is a variety of great Victorian and Edwardian terraced houses that radiate the historic charm that can be found throughout the suburb.

For instance, you can get this amazing four bed terraced house on Taylor Road for £340,000.

Another great property for sale right now is this three bed terraced house on Grange Road.

Although, almost every road near the high street is popular, Grange Road and Highbury Road has been extremely sought after for its traditional terraced properties and Livingstone Road and Featherstone Road are favour for their semi and detached properties.

According to Charlotte, “The housing market has had to weather lots of storms in the past decade and Kings Heath has always fared well in terms of value and demand for properties meaning the area offers stability through even the toughest of times.”