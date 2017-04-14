How we use Cookies
This is the most expensive one bedroom apartment in Birmingham

See inside this luxury flat in the city centre

Birmingham's most expensive one-bed apartment
This luxury flat is currently the most expensive one bedroom property in Birmingham.

Situated on the 10th floor of The Royal Arch, within The Mailbox, this apartment is on the market for £265,000.

The current average asking price for a one bedroom property in Birmingham is £127,505, according to Home.co.uk.

Although, this apartment might be more expensive than a typical one bed in Brum, you definitely get a lot of style for you money.

With an interior created by a professional designer, the apartment has a modern, unique look that is perfect for city centre living.

A spacious lounge, with high spec feature wall leads to a fully integrated kitchen one end, with access to a cosy terrace area to the other. A breath-taking bathroom and sensational bedroom with fitted wardrobes complete this amazing property.

This top of the range apartment also comes with underground secure parking, concierge service and private on-site gym for residents.

LV Property

The Mailbox is one of the most popular places in Birmingham for its range of high-end shops, restaurants and bars.

It’s difficult to get more central than this property, with the Bullring shopping centre, Grand Central Station and This property is being sold by LV Property, who deal with luxury property in the Jewellery Quarter and city centre.

Director Jaspal Singh claims that they are “seen as the ''go to agent'' for luxury properties in the 2nd city.”

The property can be viewed for sale here .

At the other end of the scale, the cheapest one bedroom flat in Birmingham is up for sale for £35,000,

Located in Handsworth, this property is currently the cheapest one bedroom property that isn’t a retirement house or leasehold.

For your money, you get a master bedroom, shower room, lounge, kitchen and communal garden.

