This might be one of the most unique properties in Warwickshire - and it comes with its own GRAVEYARD

This unusual property has recently been reduced by £25,000

It’s not everyday that a three bedroom house comes with gravestones in the back garden.

This converted church, however, is far from normal.

It’s 50 years since the last church service was held in the village church of Saint Bartholomews in Little Packington, Warwickshire, but the property hasn’t lost its sight of its religious roots.

While there has been a church on the site since the 12th century – parts of this building date back to 1125 – the building has been renovated into a wonderful family home that retains some spectacular original features.

From the outside, the property looks every bit like your typical church, from stone brickwork to the steeple and pointed roof.

Inside, the house is a wonderful mix of contemporary style and the church’s original features. Stained glass windows, triple height vaulted ceilings, sandstone walls and exposed timber sits beside modern furnishings to make comfortable yet unusual family home.

Each room on the ground floor has limestone floors, as well as an impressive spiral staircase to the first and second floors.

The drawing room and reception area is the main living space, which is large and includes a vaulted ceiling and grand stone archway, yet doesn’t feel oversized.

The kitchen features bespoke maple units with integrated appliances, and is topped with an aquamarine toughened glass surface.

Up the spiral staircase, there is a galleried landing over the hallway, family bathroom and the first floor double bedroom with a balcony that overlooks the main reception area.

Carry on up the staircase and you there two further bedrooms, including the split level master bedroom which benefits from a wet room.

Bartholomews has gardens surrounding it all on all sides - including the original churchyard complete with several gravestones.

Situated on the edge of the village of Little Packington, an attractive village situated within the Packington Estate in Northern Warwickshire.

The popular village of Meriden is close by and provides an excellent range of everyday amenities together with a variety of shops, a post office, public house, garage and primary school.

The property is up for sale by Knight Frank for £700,000 and can be viewed for sale here .

