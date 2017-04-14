How we use Cookies
This is the part of Birmingham where houses sell the fastest

  • Updated
  • By

We've found the areas were houses have the shortest average time on the market.

The average time to sell a house in Birmingham is 138 days - but some areas might see your property snapped up a lot quicker.

Using data from www.home.co.uk we have identified which areas in Birmingham have the shortest average time on the market.

We have looked at each area by postcode in Birmingham - although we haven’t included postcodes higher than B45, excluding areas such as Sutton Coldfield, Solihull , Sandwell, Bromsgrove and Redditch.

So where in Birmingham do homes sell the fastest?

Sheldon (B26) is currently the area where properties stay on the market for the least amount of time, with homes on average taking just 74 days to sell.

Sheldon’s close proximity to the in-demand Solihull and Birmingham Airport may have had an impact on the popularity of its houses.

The average price for a property in Sheldon is £180,471 - which is around the current average for homes in Birmingham.

Shard End is area with second fastest property sales, with the average time on market just 75 days - just one day longer than Sheldon.

The area to the North East of the city centre is not typically known as having a booming property market, although these figures suggest homes here are amongst the most popular.

A house in Shard End will set you back on average £172,076. Kings Heath is the area with the third fastest selling homes, with the average sale time standing at 83 days.

Kings Heath is typically seen as the more affordable alternative to Moseley and has become one of the most in-demand areas for property because of this.

Currently, the average house in Kings Heath will cost you £197,578.

Yardley and Chelmsley Wood have also been identified as popular areas, both having house on the market for an average of 90 days.

