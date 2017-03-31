This house comes with a farm in the back garden - but you won’t have to move out of the city to live here

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

With the clocks going forward and the weather getting better (hopefully), having a bit of land to call your own might seem like a dream come true.

Although, finding a house with a decent amount of land in a big city like Birmingham can be extremely difficult.

This house in Erdington , however, comes with its own farm in the back garden - including a vegetable patch, farm animals and fruit trees.

This means you get all the benefits of a house in the countryside, without missing out on on the advantages of city life.

The house itself is a terraced house on Short Heath Road that has been beautifully extended into a large family home.

There are four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Downstairs there are two reception room, a large kitchen with breakfast area and entrance hall.

The country feel of the house extends to the interior as well, with wooden features and a beautiful bespoke fireplace in the dining room.

Zoopla

The best part of this property is easily the garden that is currently being used as a habitat for two billy goats, and has plenty of space for anyone with green fingers.

The garden currently has a vegetable patch and some fruit trees, and has plenty more space for cultivation.

All of this is located within easy reach of the city centre, with great transport links nearby, including Erdington train station, as well as great areas for shopping and access to good primary and secondary schools.

The house is currently on the market for £195, 000 and can be viewed here .

If this has got you dreaming of owning your own plot of land in the country, here are some of the best pieces of land for sale in the West Midlands.