Property values are skyrocketing in part of Birmingham - despite it being named the POOREST place in the UK just last year.

Prices have soared in Ladywood , which is the fastest rising area in the UK - far outperforming London in terms of growth.

Estate agents say a wave of young professionals and investors are now flocking to the area, just months after experts claimed it had the ‘worst levels of child poverty in the UK’.

Prices in the B16 area rose by 17 per-cent in the 12 months up to July - far outstripping any part of London, where the property market has cooled dramatically since Brexit.

The average house price in Ladywood jumped massively from £147,121 to £172,498 - according to a report by Barclays.

Local estate agents have pointed to HS2 and the sprawling Midland Metropolitan Hospital in nearby Smethwick.

The £350 million super hospital is to be completed by spring 2019.

Ladywood estate agent Alex Jones told the Guardian : “A lot of people are investing here.

“It seems people are starting to see Ladywood in a different way. We have HS2 coming, and there’s the big new hospital in Smethwick.

“It’s been named as one of the poorest places in the country, but it’s completely different now.

“Lots of young professionals like it because it’s so close to the city centre.

“A lot of new flats are going up and a lot of Londoners are buying.”

Craig Calder, director of Barclays Mortgages, said: “It is fascinating to see the individual postcodes where property prices are growing at a very fast pace, particularly when they are significantly outstripping the city’s average growth.

“It demonstrates how changeable the property market currently is, not just around the UK but within each city.”

Last year, the End Child Poverty campaign group named Ladywood as having the worst levels of child poverty in the UK.

The group claimed 47.3 per-cent of children within the constituency were living in poverty - with low income families struggling to fund even basic essentials.

The organisation also named Hodge Hill and Hall Green in the top 10 constituencies with the highest levels of child poverty.

Top ten postcodes for property growth

