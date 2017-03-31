Caribbean restaurant up for sale in prime location in Moseley

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A Caribbean restaurant has gone up for sale right in the centre of the ever popular Moseley Village.

Carib Grill is highly visible amongst the various business on the high street, as it is positioned just next to the main traffic lights in the village centre.

Painted in bright blue and yellow, the restaurant practically leaps out to anyone passing by, so new owners have the potential to draw in big crowds.

This site has been a restaurant for over 40 years and has been trading as a Caribbean restaurant for the past 7 years.

It is known locally for serving for serving a selection of home cooked Caribbean foods, such as jerk chicken, curried goat and ackee and saltfish.

Currently, Carib Grill has 160 excellent ratings out of 265 reviews on TripAdvisor, with users complementing the atmosphere and authenticity of the dishes.

One reviewer wrote “Food has never disappointed, it is always fresh and flavoursome and I haven't had a bad meal from here. “My personal favourite dishes are the ackee and salt fish and curry goat. You won't find any Caribbean food this authentic elsewhere.”

The restaurant can currently seat 75 covers, and is comprised of a reception area with sale counter and work surfaces, the front window seating for 12 and split level seating for up to 35.

The kitchen comes equipped with char grill, double deep fat fryers, rice cooker 2 ring electric hob, 3 domestic fridges and dumbwaiter access.

To the first floor, there is additional seating for 25 more covers.

The property also comes with accommodation on the third and fourth floor, with three bedrooms, an office that could be used as a fourth bedroom, lounge and bathroom. There is also a basement that has ample room for stock and storage.

New owners will join the thriving Moseley food scene, which features everything from a Michelin-starred restaurant, street food diners and traditional pub food. Moseley was also recently named as the best place to live in Birmingham by the Sunday Times.

The lease for the Carib Grill is for sale for £99. 950, with a rent of £26,000 pa.

View the listing for the property here .