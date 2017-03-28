How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Buying a home almost impossible for millions without rich parents

  • Updated
  • By

One in three first time buyers now turn to their family for help

Where you can get yourself a bargain home
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Buying a home has become a ‘distant dream’ for many first time buyers if they don’t get financial help from their parents, a new report claims.

Research for the public-funded Social Mobility Commission found 34% of first time buyers now rely on their families cash to get themselves on the property ladder.

Five years ago this figure was just 20%, showing how much the situation has worsened, with those from poorer families now face being locked out of the housing market.

Former Labour minister Alan Milburn, who chairs the commission, said: “Home-ownership helps unlock high levels of social mobility but it is in free-fall among young families.

“Owning a home is becoming a distant dream for millions of young people on low incomes who do not have the luxury of relying on the bank of Mum and Dad.”

Mr Milburn added: “A major national effort is needed to expand opportunities for homeownership and will require more radical action on housing supply.”

The report also found that homeownership has fallen among 25-29 year-olds by more than half in the last 25 years - falling from 63% in 1990 to 31% recently.

The report's lead author, Dr Paul Sanderson, from Anglia Ruskin University said: "Going forward, the gap is likely to continue between those in the UK who can acquire that most significant of financial assets, the family home, and those who cannot.

"Only better-off young people and those who have parents who have already accumulated housing wealth are likely to be able to consider home ownership without radical changes to the housing market."

If you are looking for to buy your first house and are in need of a bargain, we recently reported on the cheapest house you can currently buy in Birmingham.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

This is the cheapest house you can buy in Birmingham right now

Find out how much you'd pay for the cheapest house in Birmingham currently on the market.

Most Read in News

North Worcestershire Golf Club
  1. Regional Affairs
    Why Longbridge golf club owners should ditch housing developer
  2. Regional Affairs
    The Cannon Hill Park high-wire course will not be built - here's why
  3. Regional Affairs
    Theresa May says West Midlands needs a businessman, not a politician, as mayor
  4. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham's diverse population makes it stronger, insists Theresa May
  5. Regional Affairs
    Why the Midland Metro will be 'nationalised'

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Cube at dawn from Alpha Tower
  1. Creative
    See stunning new pictures of Birmingham's rapidly changing skyline
  2. Construction
    Double delight for university projects in RIBA shortlist
  3. Finance
    Qatar business conference comes to Birmingham
  4. Regional Affairs
    Why Longbridge golf club owners should ditch housing developer
  5. Retail
    99p Stores placed into administration
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor