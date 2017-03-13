How we use Cookies
Birmingham needs one bedroom houses and flats - but that’s not what we’re building

  • Updated
  • By ,

Demand for one bedroom houses and flats is high, so why aren't we building any?

Houses to rent in Birmingham
The demand for one bedroom houses and flats is high in Birmingham - but that’s not what we’re building.

There are currently 15, 110 households on the housing waiting list in Birmingham, according to the most recent data from the Department of Communities and Local Government for 2015-16.

A total of 37% of those on the waiting list are looking for one-bedroom housing, but it seems unlikely they will be able to get the property they need as the supply of housing does not reflect demand.

According to the figures from the National House Building Council only 8% of permanent dwellings completed in England were one bedroom houses or flats.

The demand for one bedroom housing is therefore 4.6 times greater than the likely supply.

Two bedroom flats, on the other hand, appear to more adjusted to the demand as 32% of households on the housing waiting list in Birmingham were hoping for this type of accommodation and 30% of houses and flats built in 2015-16 were two bedrooms.

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

But while it seems we aren’t building enough one bedroom houses and flats and the right amount of two bedroom properties, the supply of three and four bedroom houses is outgrowing demand.

Just 18% of households on the waiting list are looking for a three bedroom property in Birmingham, but three bedroom houses and flats make up 34% of newly built properties in 2015-16.

Homes with four or more bedrooms are surpassing demand even more - with just 12% those on the housing list looking for this sort of home, despite 29% of new houses built in 2015-16 having more than four bedrooms.

The supply in Birmingham is therefore 2.3 times greater than the demand. Figures are even worse around the West Midlands, with a greater proportion of households looking for one bedroom homes in Solihull (70%), Dudley (54%), Wolverhampton (53%) and Coventry (46%).

Solihull has the fifth highest proportion of households waiting for one bedroom housing in the country - but current house building trends in the area do nol reflect this.

Across England, 47% of the households on the housing waiting list are looking for a one-bedroom flat, yet the last time one bedroom houses made up at least 10% of the completed dwellings in a year was all the way back in 2009/10.

It is evident that smaller, more affordable homes need to built in Birmingham and across the country.

