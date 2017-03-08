How we use Cookies
This Birmingham house was the cheapest property sold in the UK in January

  • Updated
  • By ,

See the cheapest (and most expensive) homes sold in Birmingham in January - including the cheapest in the whole of the UK.

Look around the cheapest house sold in UK
Two properties in Birmingham went for over £1 million in January - whereas a property in Northfield went for just £14,760!

This makes it the cheapest property in Birmingham - as well as the entirety of the UK.

The property in Northfield beat out competition from properties in County Durham, Lancashire and Sunderland to become the cheapest house sold in the January 2017.

Located on Merritts Brook Road just a short walk away from Northfield high street, the property is a semi-detached house with three bedrooms and with a view of the local park to the front.

Rightmove
The cheapest house in the UK in January

According to the Land Registry, 24,458 residential sales have been registered from January 2016.

Across England and Wales, there were 530 £1m-plus sales, including 85 at £2m-plus.

The most expensive residential sale in January 2017 was of a detached property in the London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for £24,200,000.

Rightmove
Dorridge Road

Looking at properties sales with B postcodes, the most expensive was on Dorridge Road in Solihull, which went for £1,255, 500.

Surprisingly this house is just a bungalow - although it is not short on space having been converted into a dormer, with five large bedrooms bedrooms and enough living space for a large family.

Most of the most expensive houses this month can be found in either Solihull or Sutton Coldfield, but the second on our list is a detached house in Harborne.

Google Maps
Woordbridge Road

Located on Woodbourne Road, the house went for £1,100,000, making it the second property to sell with a million pound price tag in 2017.

The third most expensive house in Brum was In Sutton Coldfield and cost a relatively cheap £770,000.

Lots of cheap properties also sold around Birmingham in January - including a flat in Foster Way in Balsall Heath, which sold for £320,00 and a terraced house in Quinton for £22, 500.

