How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

The best places to live in the Midlands have been named - find out which area in Birmingham made the list

  • Updated
  • By

The Sunday Times ranks the best places to live in the Midlands

Coolest places to live in Birmingham
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Moseley has again been named as the best place to live in Birmingham by the Sunday Times, after being featured in its annual best places to live guide.

The suburb won overall Best Place to Live in 2015 and is the only place in Birmingham featured in the Midlands category in 2017.

The Sunday Times described the area as a “lively mix of arty events, one-off pubs and shops, open green spaces and Victorian houses”.

Highlighting the independent food scene in the area, the guide mentioned newly opened Indian street food restaurant Zindiya and Michelin-starred Carters of Moseley as standout places to eat.

The award winning farmers market and the jazz and folk festivals are listed as more reasons why this is a great place to live.

Moseley is also picked out for its residents opposition to chain restaurants and coffee shops - although, they do mention the new Costa that is due to be opened .

The refurbished Fighting Cocks in Moseley

Described as “liberal and metropolitan, but not elitist”, it seems that Moseley is still considered the best place to live in Birmingham.

Kings Heath was mentioned as a possible contender for the title though, with the area improving greatly over the past few years.

Moseley lost out overall for best place in the Midlands, however, with Snipston-on-Stour being named as the winner of best place to live in the Midlands.

The small town in Warwickshire is noted for its “real pubs, great little shops, picnic spots by the river and giving people enjoyment”.

The Sunday Times were also big fans of the area's two week proms festival in summer, which includes jazz, folk blues, rock and classical concerts.

Across the Midlands, area such as Tideswell in Derbyshire, Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire , Leamington Spa in Warwickshire and Leek in Staffordshire were also named as the best places to live in the region.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

Could the Super Prix return under plans by mayoral candidate Andy Street?
  1. Regional Affairs
    Why the Birmingham Super Prix is set for a comeback
  2. Regional Affairs
    Bus firms call for congestion charging to get cars off the roads
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why bus fares are set to be capped in the West Midlands
  4. Regional Affairs
    Call for Labour Hall Green candidate to stand-down over 'anti-Semitic' Facebook posts
  5. Health News
    Fears that Birmingham health services may be cut to pay Solihull's debts

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Already a busy area for bars, Bennetts Hill is soon to have another new opening
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Another city centre bar coming to Birmingham
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter factory site to house 220 new apartments
  3. Regional Affairs
    Why the Birmingham Super Prix is set for a comeback
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    New UK Central 'Hub' to create 77,500 jobs
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Birmingham apartments plan back again
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor