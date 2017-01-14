These are the best places to buy property if you commute into Birmingham

We have tracked down the best places to invest in a property if you want to commute into Birmingham.

These areas have seen the biggest increase in property prices out of all of Birmingham’s commuter hotspots in 2016 and are more than likely to continue to grow in 2017, according to property website Zoopla.

Zoopla have also ranked areas on how long it can take for houses to increase in value enough to cover the annual cost of commuting - an important to thing to consider as rail prices continue to rise.

If you are looking to commute into Birmingham these commuter towns are definitely worth looking at.

Solihull

In Solihull, the average property increased in value by £34,695 last year, to an average of £341,470.

This equates to a whopping £95 per day and a 10.7% increase since 2015.

If you own a property in Solihull and commute into Birmingham by train, this increase in your property price would offset the cost of your travel in just 7 days.

The suburb is the most in demand area for property in the UK, so it is no surprise that property prices have shot up in 2016 and will more than likely continue to rise in 2017, so this is definitely a good investment area for the new year.

Although, this is the most expensive commuter town on our list, so although property prices are growing the fastest, a houses here will set you back quite a bit of money.

Walsall

Neil Pugh

Houses in Walsall increased by £13,198 over 2016, with the current house price now standing at £167, 525.

This is an increase of £36 a day, which might not be as impressive as the massive daily increase in Solihull but is in no way a bad return on investment.

Commuting by train into Birmingham from Walsall costs £745, so owning a property here would offset this cost in just twenty days.

Redditch

Redditch saw an increase of £12, 524 last year, pushing average prices up to £206, 118.

Homes in West Midlands have therefore increased by £34 a day in 2016.

With an annual railcard into Birmingham from Redditch costing upwards of £1,300, it would take over a month for you to earn this money back in property value increase.

Wolverhampton

Houses in the city of Wolverhampton have increased to an average of £178,719, which means property prices have increased by £11,538 over the past year.

With property prices increasing by £31 a day, it would take 23 days to pay off the £745 it costs to commute into Birmingham by train.

Dudley

Dudley saw an increase of £10,581, pushing average property prices up to £150, 549.

This is the cheapest on our list, so Dudley might be a wise investment for those looking for an affordable new home.

Average houses here are half the price of an average property in Solihull, so you will definitely be getting a lot more for your money.

An annual increase of £10,581 works out to around £28 a day, which would pay for a years commute into Birmingham in 22 days.