Over the past two weeks, 503 homes have been put on the market in Birmingham - but which areas in particular have seen the biggest increase in properties for sale?

Using data from home.co.uk, we have found the areas with the most homes going up for sale in the past 14 days.

We have looked at each area by postcode in Birmingham - although we haven’t included postcodes higher than B45, excluding areas such as Sutton Coldfield, Solihull , Sandwell, Bromsgrove and Redditch.

Kings Heath (B14) is currently the area where sellers are itching to get their house up for sale - with 36 houses getting a ‘for sale’ sign in the past two weeks.

This adds up to a total of 135 homes for sale in the B14 postcode, with the asking prices for these homes averaging around £182,541.

It’s no surprise that Kings Heath has such an active property market, as sellers cash in on rising property property prices as the area soars in popularity.

The area has become popular due to the boutiques, cafes and pubs that litter its busy high street.

Nearby Moseley (B13) has seen the second largest increase in properties for sale, with 26 new houses being listed in the last fortnight.

Moseley has long been celebrated as one of the best places to live in Birmingham - even winning the Sunday Times best place to live in Britain award in 2015.

Harborne (B17), another popular destination in Birmingham, is joint third on the list - with 24 houses going up for sale.

Great Barr (B43) joins Harborne in third with the same amount being listed by estate agents in the last fourteen days.

The area with the least amount of houses is Nechells (B7), where no houses have been put up for sale in two weeks.

Small Heath (B10) has only seen one property get a for sale sign and Lozells (B19) has only seen two put on the market.

Kings Heath and Moseley might be popular areas for sellers, but these are the areas where homes are selling the fastest.